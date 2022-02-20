Why fiber is important and how to get more of it in your diet

While trying to figure out what we’re supposed to eat for various health benefits, one aspect is sometimes overlooked: Fiber. We know we need it, yet trying to focus on one more thing can be a bit much. So let's connect some dots to make it easier to get your fiber from foods that taste good and offer a variety of important nutrients.

Why we need fiber

Fiber, the non-digestible carbohydrate found in plant foods, is important for several reasons. The most obvious is that it helps prevent or relieve constipation. Foods containing fiber also help in maintaining a healthy weight and lowering the risk of diabetes, heart disease and even some types of cancer. Certain kinds of fiber feed the “good” bacteria we have in our intestines, acting as prebiotics. Promoting the growth of “good” gut bacteria may lead to reduced gut inflammation and improvements in digestive disorders such as irritable bowel syndrome, Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.

How much do we need?

According to the Institute of Medicine, men and women 50 and younger require 38 and 25 grams of fiber per day, respectively. Age 51 and older, 30 and 21 grams are needed a day. The average American eats about 16 grams of fiber each day.

Some top fiber foods

Berries are loaded with antioxidants and rich in several vitamins, minerals and fiber. Raspberries, strawberries, blueberries and blackberries are all low-carb friendly, fit in with most eating plans and versatile. Choose fresh or frozen. Enjoy them alone as a snack or add to smoothies, yogurt, salads, cereals and anything else you can think of.

Avocados are rich in healthy monounsaturated fatty acids and creamy like butter and make delicious guacamole. Half an avocado has 5-6 grams of fiber, making it a high-fiber food. Add to salads, eggs or use as a spread instead of butter. They also add richness to smoothies. You won’t taste the avocado, yet you’ll benefit from extra fiber that will keep you feeling full longer.

Eat whole fruits and vegetables in place of juice. Juices do offer a concentrated amount of nutrients, but without the fiber. Fruit juices are high in sugar and can cause a spike in blood sugar. Vegetable juices are lower in sugar but still lack the fiber. Enjoy pure juices in moderation and choose whole foods whenever possible.

Leave the peel on apples, pears, potatoes, cucumbers and other fruits and vegetables. The peel contains almost half the fiber.

Enjoy a variety of nuts and seeds as snacks and in recipes. Nuts and seeds contain protein, healthy fat and fiber. Chia seeds are nutritional powerhouses. Just 2 tablespoons contain 10 grams of fiber and 5 grams of protein. They’re a great source of omega-3 fatty acids and some minerals essential for bone health, including calcium, phosphorus and magnesium. Chia seeds can be used raw or soaked in liquid and added to just about anything — baked goods, stir-fries, cereals and as the binder in meatballs. Chia pudding is good as a dessert or for breakfast.

Bake with flours made from nuts, coconut and other whole grains instead of using all-purpose. Look for recipes specific to the type of flour you choose, since substituting equal amounts for all-purpose may not give the desired results.

Legumes are a class of vegetables that includes peas, beans and lentils. They’re rich in fiber, protein, carbs, vitamins and minerals. Add to soups and salads for added health benefits. Enjoy hummus and other bean dips with raw vegetables.

Eating whole foods including fruits, vegetables, grains, nuts, seeds and legumes is the best way to get fiber. When you do choose processed foods that come with a label, look for those higher in fiber. More than 2.5 grams per serving is a good source and 5 grams or more is very good.

Drink plenty of water to get the most benefit from eating fiber, and if you need to increase your fiber intake, do it slowly over time. Increasing your intake too quickly may cause gas, pain and bloating.

Consider adding a little more fiber to each meal: Berries or avocado with eggs for breakfast; raw veggies with hummus for a snack; salad with grilled chicken for lunch; apple with nut butter for another snack; mixed vegetables and/or beans added to soup or stew for dinner.

Carol Slager is a licensed pharmacist, author, blogger and health coach in Northwest Indiana. Follow her monthly in Get Healthy and at inkwellcoaching.com. Opinions expressed are the writer's.

