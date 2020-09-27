Woman fighting triple-negative breast cancer shares her story

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When Deborah Gross-Madison was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer, she immediately had two thoughts.

“I thought I couldn’t be taken out like this. I have my grandbabies. Come on now,” the South Holland resident said. “The second thing that came to my mind, what did I do to deserve this?”

Like many women in their 50s, Gross-Madison originally wrote off symptoms, reasoning with herself that her body was aging.

“I found myself tired more than usual, and I’m high energy,” she said. “I felt sluggish and thought maybe I was just stressed. One day I was lying down and I couldn’t catch my breath.”

She later noticed two changes — a lump and an overall different look to her body — that left her concerned.

“One day I was changing my clothes and I noticed my breast was looking different,” Gross-Madison said. “I touched it and knew something wasn’t right.”

Just after turning 52, she was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer, an aggressive form of cancer that occurs when the three most common types of receptors known to fuel most breast cancer growth — estrogen, progesterone and the HER2 protein — are not present in the tumor.