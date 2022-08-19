Yes, pets can get sunburned and face other hot-weather problems

Summer. It’s a season of fun in the sun. But as we enjoy the time outdoors, we shouldn’t overlook the dangers that come with soaking in the rays — for ourselves and our pets.

Just like with humans, the sun can cause damage to skin and other health risks — from heat stroke to dehydration to cancer. Some local veterinarians offer insight into what to watch out for when your pets are spending time outside on hot days.

Protecting paws

“During the hot summer months, we treat pets — especially dogs — whose paws have been injured due to walking or playing on hot surfaces,” said Dr. Lori Ross, a veterinarian with North Central Veterinary Emergency Center in Westville. “Walking or playing on hot surfaces, such as asphalt, concrete and sand can cause burns and abrasions on an animal’s paw pads. Abraded paw pads are not only painful for your pet, but can quickly become infected, causing more serious health problems for your pets. Such injuries can be difficult to treat and slow to heal.”

To avoid burning paw pads, pet owners can test the concrete area by touching it for 30 to 60 seconds. “If it is too hot for you, it is too hot for them. If they need a walk, you should walk them in grassy areas to avoid burns,” said Ross. “Limit the amount of running and playing your dog does on asphalt and concrete, in general, as even when the surface is not hot, repeated sudden stops can cause abrasions on the paw pads.”

A quick internet search will net you a variety of paw protection products, with several versions of non-slip paw covers that will shield a pet's paws from hot pavement and prevent cuts from rocks, sticks or broken glass.

Preventing sunburn

Animals with thick coats have some measure of protection of skin, but for some breeds of dogs with short coats or no hair, sunburn is a danger.

“Yes, pets can get sunburn,” warned Dr. Jerry Klein, chief veterinary officer with the American Kennel Club. “This is especially true for dogs without hair, such as the American Hairless Terrier, Chinese Crested or Xoloitzcuintli. Other dogs are also susceptible to sunburn including dogs with light or pink skin, white hair and dogs that have recently been shaved down.”

One of the best ways to prevent sunburn is to minimize the pet’s time in the sun, said Klein. “Take dogs for walks early in the morning and later in the evening to avoid the hottest part of the day. If your dog must be outside, make sure they always have access to shade and plenty of fresh drinking water. They should also be on a cool surface,” Klein added.

“Additionally, there are canine specific sunblocks that can be used to protect your dog. These should be applied according to the manufacturer’s directions. Generally, this means applying it 30 minutes prior to going outside and reapply as necessary. Do not use human adult sunblock on your pets. Also, be sure to avoid products with Zinc Oxide and/or Para-aminobenzoic acid (PABA), both of which are toxic to dogs.”

Keep an eye on your pet’s skin. If you notice it is bright pink, it may mean that the dog has been sunburned. In more serious cases, it can even turn dark red or purple. “Mild cases should be treated with cold compresses, aloe or other lotions designed for relief of canine sunburn. Serious cases can lead to blisters and other health problems. Serious cases of sunburn require immediate veterinary care,” Klein advised.

“Just like with people, repeated instances of sunburn can contribute to skin cancer in dogs," said Klein. "These potential cancers include squamous cell carcinoma, hemangiomas and malignant melanomas. Other health problems can be worsened by sunburns, including dermatitis and autoimmune disorders. Because of this danger, it’s important that pet owners minimize their pet’s time in the sun. ”

Heeding heat warnings

“Overheating and respiratory distress from panting can lead to serious health problems for pets including problems with blood-clotting, organ damage, respiratory arrest, brain damage and death,” said Ross.

Serious consequences of overheating may not be immediately apparent to pet owners. "That's why it's important to seek immediate veterinary care if you suspect your pet is suffering from overheating. Damage to the animal's blood-clotting ability, brain, liver and kidneys may not be apparent for up to 24 hours," Ross explained. "Immediate veterinary care can help mitigate the damage.