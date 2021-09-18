Your body type can help determine your dietary needs

While eating behaviors are complex, some factors can help determine whether changes are in order. For example, are you happy with your weight and body composition? Do you have the energy to sustain you through your day? Are your nutritional needs being met fairly easily?

Your body type may offer one clue to whether to try a change in diet. Also known as somatotypes, these are general categories of body structure as well as muscle and fat storage and distribution. Ectomorphs tend to be long and lean, have a fast metabolic rate and require more carbohydrates than other types. It may be challenging for them to gain muscle or fat. In the athletic world, these are endurance athletes such as marathon runners. They do well with a diet higher in carbohydrates (55%), moderate amounts of protein (25%) and lower fat (20%). These are the folks who can seemingly eat whatever they please and don’t gain weight. Before you get too envious, this can also be problematic.

Mesomorphs have athletic bodies and medium-size bone structures and find it easy to maintain a stable weight. They tend to gain muscle, maintain low body fat, have broad shoulders and a narrow waist. Think Arnold Schwarzenegger. Mesomorphs do well with a diet that is fairly balanced in macronutrients, about 40% carbohydrates, 30% protein and 30% fat. If we were able to choose a body type, I’m guessing this one would be the most popular.