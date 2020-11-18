 Skip to main content
Get your run, walk and parade on to light up the holidays
Get your run, walk and parade on to light up the holidays

The pandemic is not dampening holiday spirits in the Region. Here's a sampling of events. Please check ahead of time to ensure they are happening:

Nov. 18

"A Christmas Story" Comes Home, the annual tribute to the novel by Hammond native Jean Shepherd that was made into a movie in 1983, runs through Jan. 3 at the Indiana Welcome Center, 7770 Corinne Drive, Hammond. Open daily at 8 a.m. (except Thanksgiving and Christmas Days),  the free exhibit includes six animatronic scenes from the movie that appeared in the windows of Macy's Department Store in New York. www.southshorecva.com/achristmasstory

Nov. 20

First Skate  6-7:30 p.m. and 8-9:30 p.m. at Central Park Plaza, 68 Lafayette St., Valparaiso. Tickets are $15 per person, including skate rental and refreshments. Visit www.centralparkplazavalpo.com.

Cedar Lake Chamber of Commerce Wonderland of Christmas Trees Trees will be on display throughout town through Jan. 3. hwww.facebook.com/clchamberofcommerce/

Nov. 21

Jean Eberly Parade of Lights.  Cedar Lake Chamber of Commerce  hosts the annual event. www.facebook.com/clchamberofcommerce

Thank God for Pets 8 a.m. 5K/2K St. Matthias Hall, 101 W. Burrell Drive, Crown Point. Fee is $20 for adults, $15 for kids through Nov. 19. It is $25 for all ages afterward. Kids younger than 3 are free. Proceeds benefit animal related causes. www.yourhometownevents.com/pets

Nov. 25

Ice Skating under the Urschel Pavilion Various hours daily through Jan. 3. Central Park Plaza Market Lincolnway and Lafayette St., Valparaiso. Admission: $5; skate rental: $4. Reservations for 90-minute sessions required to maintain safe crowd levels. centralparkplazavalpo.com/2147/Ice-Rink

Nov. 26

19th Annual Turkey Trot 6:30 a.m. with rolling starts to ensure proper distancing. Benefits Portage Township YMCA, 3100 Willowcreek Rd. Race will be limited to 600 runners. Fee is $30, registration closes Nov. 25. www.ymcaofportage.org/about-us/special-events/turkey-trot.html

LaPorte Educational Development Foundation Turkey Trot 8 a.m. 5K walk/run starts at LaPorte YMCA, 901 Michigan Ave. Fee is $20 through Nov. 25. Visit runsignup.com/Race/IN/LaPorte/LaPorteTurkeyTrot

Hammond Fifth Annual Turkey Trot Toy Drive 5K Fun Run/Walk 8-11 a.m. The free event that begins at the Pavilion at Wolf Lake  2324 Calumet Ave. is sponsored by Envious Trends Fitness. envioustrendsfitness.square.site

45th annual Pumpkin Plod 8-10:40 a.m. 10K run/5K walk 2450 Lincoln St, Highland. Fee is $20/runner, $15/walker through Nov. 21 or until 500-participant limit is reached. runsignup.com/highlandpumpkinplod?fbclid=IwAR3IJ8HlQuiNM5e-ye3qdwe9ueueqT8Gaprmf9r4HkZ6qYw8TiEHdxdwQxk

Gardens Gobble Gobble Turkey Walk 11 a.m.-1 p.m.  Friendship Botanic Gardens, 2055 E. U.S. Hwy. 12, Michigan City. Embark on a free scavenger hunt for prizes. friendshipgardens.org/events-at-fbg

Nov. 27

Santa's Holiday Forest 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily through Dec. 24 95 E. 700 North, Valparaiso. Visit the forest, take a wagon ride, enjoy hot chocolate and hot dog and buy a fresh Christmas tree. santasholidayforest.com

Magical Light Show Opening Night 5-10 p.m. 1315 Capri Lane, Dyer. Toys for Tots drop off location and Letters to Santa mailbox,. Narration available at 87.9-FM. Runs through Jan. 3 with special events on opening night. ww.townplanner.com/dyer/in/event/local-events-lights-light-show-holidays/the-magical-light-show-opening-night/510614/

Tree and Tank Lighting 5:30 p.m. 1 Courthouse Square, Crown Point. Watch the lighting of the tree at the Old Lake County Courthouse and the tank at the corner of Goldsborough and Main Streets. www.crownpoint.in.gov/department/index.php?structureid=28

Nov. 28

Reason for the Season Run 5K run/walk 8:30 a.m.; 1K Fun Run for kids 10 a.m. Benefits  Backpack Program for students of Kankakee Valley School Corp. American Reformed Church, 1021 S. Halleck St., DeMotte. Fee for 5K is $20 through Nov. 21; free for fun run. runsignup.com/Race/IN/Demotte/ReasonfortheSeasonRun

 Winter Fest and Tree Lighting 7-10 p.m. Central Park Plaza, 68 Lafayette St., Valparaiso. The ice rink will run a special $7 admission and skate rental with a receipt from a downtown business in support of Small Business Saturday. www.centralparkplazavalpo.com 

Hometown Holiday Celebration and Twilight Christmas Parade 11 a.m.-7 p.m. (tree lighting at 5 p.m., parade at 5:30 p.m.). Thomas Centennial Park-Chesterton Bandstand, 220 Broadway, Chesterton. www.dunelandchamber.org/events/details/hometown-holiday-celebration-6749?calendarMonth=2020-11-01

Christmas Tree Lighting 5-7 p.m. Festival Park, 111 E. Old Ridge Road, Hobart. cityofhobart.org/206/City-Christmas-Tree-Lighting

Nov. 29

Turkey Toss 4-mile race 9 a.m. Hawthorne Park Community Center, 500 Ackerman Drive, Porter. Fee is $20 through Nov. 27. Part of proceeds benefit Porter Parks Department. www.raceroster.com/events/2020/27496/turkey-toss-4-miler

Dec. 1

Crown Point Tour of Lights Take the self-guided tour of decorated homes through Dec. 31. www.crownpoint.in.gov/department/index.php?structureid=28

Dec. 4

Holly Days 5:30-7:30 p.m. Stroll decorated streets, visit festive shops and dine at restaurants in Downtown Valparaiso. valparaisoevents.com/events/holly-days/

Celebration of Lights 5:30 p.m. City Hall/ Veteran's Park, 4525 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago. Annual event includes tree lighting.  panoramanow.com/events/east-chicago-celebration-of-lights/

Santa procession with Tree Lighting 6-7 p.m. Santa will arrive on a fire truck starting at Merrillville Middle School and ending at Pruzin Park, 5750 Tyler St,, Merrillville, www.facebook.com/events/584621122382230/

Dec. 3

Holiday Beach Glass Art Class 6:30-9 p.m. 2450 Lincoln St., Highland. Create beach glass and resin designs with supplied beach glass, glass frame, resin, sand and shells or your own treasures. $45 for Highland residents and $50 for nonresidents through Nov. 26. Class limit of 20 people 16 and older. ww.facebook.com/pg/HighlandParks/events/?ref=page_internal

Dec. 5

Arctic Dash  5K Run/Walk 9 a.m. 5895 Evergreen Ave., Portage. $25 fee. Little Igloo 1-mile Fun Run $5.  unsignup.com/Race/Events/IN/Portage/ExtraMileSeriesChampionshipRace

Santa Sprint 9:30 a.m. Indianapolis Boulevard at 175th Street, Hammond. Get into the holiday spirit with this free 1-mile run before the Holiday Parade. www.gohammond.com/product/santa-sprint-fun-run/

Hammond Holiday Parade 10 a.m. Kick off the holiday season with the annual parade that starts at Gavit High School, 1670 175th St.; heads east to Indianapolis Boulevard and proceeds north to the Sportsplex between 167th and  165th Streets. Photos with Santa will follow in the Sportsplex Community Room. www.gohammond.com/hammond-holiday-parade-2020

 

Dec. 12

Festivus 5K 8:30 a.m. Running Vines Winery, 119 S. Calumet Road, Chesterton. Fee is $25 before Dec. 12.  runsignup.com/Race/IN/Chesterton/AChristmasStory5K

Dec. 19

Santa Run, Walk & Ride 8-11 a.m. Don a Santa suit or other holiday apparel  as you make your way in the 5K run or 1-mile walk on Main Street in Crown Point. Fee is $20 for adults and $15 for ages 3-12 through Dec. 18; it's $25 for all after that. localraces.com/events/crown-point-in/santa-run-walk-and-ride-hometown-happenings

Dec. 22

Christmas Lights Run 3K 6-7:30 p.m. First United Methodist Church, 352 S. Main St., Crown Point. Fee is $15 through Dec. 21; $20 on race day. runsignup.com/Race/Register/?raceId=52732&amp;eventId=287551

Dec. 31

Pierogi Drop 8 p.m. 119th Street and Atchison Avenue, Whiting. The Knights of Columbus help ring in the new year with entertainment, food and fireworks, culminating with a 10-foot lighted pierogi making a 90-foot drop into a cauldron. Viewing the drop is free, with a $5 admission to the evens in the K of C Hall and covered beer garden. www.pierogidrop.com/index.html

