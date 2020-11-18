Get your run, walk and parade on to light up the holidays

The pandemic is not dampening holiday spirits in the Region. Here's a sampling of events. Please check ahead of time to ensure they are happening:

Nov. 18

"A Christmas Story" Comes Home, the annual tribute to the novel by Hammond native Jean Shepherd that was made into a movie in 1983, runs through Jan. 3 at the Indiana Welcome Center, 7770 Corinne Drive, Hammond. Open daily at 8 a.m. (except Thanksgiving and Christmas Days), the free exhibit includes six animatronic scenes from the movie that appeared in the windows of Macy's Department Store in New York. www.southshorecva.com/achristmasstory

Nov. 20

First Skate 6-7:30 p.m. and 8-9:30 p.m. at Central Park Plaza, 68 Lafayette St., Valparaiso. Tickets are $15 per person, including skate rental and refreshments. Visit www.centralparkplazavalpo.com.

Cedar Lake Chamber of Commerce Wonderland of Christmas Trees Trees will be on display throughout town through Jan. 3. hwww.facebook.com/clchamberofcommerce/

Nov. 21

Jean Eberly Parade of Lights. Cedar Lake Chamber of Commerce hosts the annual event. www.facebook.com/clchamberofcommerce