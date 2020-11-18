Get your run, walk and parade on to light up the holidays

The pandemic is not dampening holiday spirits in the Region. Here's a sampling of events. Please check ahead of time to ensure they are happening:
Nov. 18
"A Christmas Story" Comes Home, the annual tribute to the novel by Hammond native Jean Shepherd that was made into a movie in 1983, runs through Jan. 3 at the Indiana Welcome Center, 7770 Corinne Drive, Hammond. Open daily at 8 a.m. (except Thanksgiving and Christmas Days), the free exhibit includes six animatronic scenes from the movie that appeared in the windows of Macy's Department Store in New York. www.southshorecva.com/achristmasstory
Nov. 20
First Skate 6-7:30 p.m. and 8-9:30 p.m. at Central Park Plaza, 68 Lafayette St., Valparaiso. Tickets are $15 per person, including skate rental and refreshments. Visit www.centralparkplazavalpo.com.
Cedar Lake Chamber of Commerce Wonderland of Christmas Trees Trees will be on display throughout town through Jan. 3. hwww.facebook.com/clchamberofcommerce/
Nov. 21
Jean Eberly Parade of Lights. Cedar Lake Chamber of Commerce hosts the annual event. www.facebook.com/clchamberofcommerce
Thank God for Pets 8 a.m. 5K/2K St. Matthias Hall, 101 W. Burrell Drive, Crown Point. Fee is $20 for adults, $15 for kids through Nov. 19. It is $25 for all ages afterward. Kids younger than 3 are free. Proceeds benefit animal related causes. www.yourhometownevents.com/pets
Nov. 25
Ice Skating under the Urschel Pavilion Various hours daily through Jan. 3. Central Park Plaza Market Lincolnway and Lafayette St., Valparaiso. Admission: $5; skate rental: $4. Reservations for 90-minute sessions required to maintain safe crowd levels. centralparkplazavalpo.com/2147/Ice-Rink
Nov. 26
19th Annual Turkey Trot 6:30 a.m. with rolling starts to ensure proper distancing. Benefits Portage Township YMCA, 3100 Willowcreek Rd. Race will be limited to 600 runners. Fee is $30, registration closes Nov. 25. www.ymcaofportage.org/about-us/special-events/turkey-trot.html
LaPorte Educational Development Foundation Turkey Trot 8 a.m. 5K walk/run starts at LaPorte YMCA, 901 Michigan Ave. Fee is $20 through Nov. 25. Visit runsignup.com/Race/IN/LaPorte/LaPorteTurkeyTrot
Hammond Fifth Annual Turkey Trot Toy Drive 5K Fun Run/Walk 8-11 a.m. The free event that begins at the Pavilion at Wolf Lake 2324 Calumet Ave. is sponsored by Envious Trends Fitness. envioustrendsfitness.square.site
45th annual Pumpkin Plod 8-10:40 a.m. 10K run/5K walk 2450 Lincoln St, Highland. Fee is $20/runner, $15/walker through Nov. 21 or until 500-participant limit is reached. runsignup.com/highlandpumpkinplod?fbclid=IwAR3IJ8HlQuiNM5e-ye3qdwe9ueueqT8Gaprmf9r4HkZ6qYw8TiEHdxdwQxk
Gardens Gobble Gobble Turkey Walk 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friendship Botanic Gardens, 2055 E. U.S. Hwy. 12, Michigan City. Embark on a free scavenger hunt for prizes. friendshipgardens.org/events-at-fbg
Nov. 27
Santa's Holiday Forest 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily through Dec. 24 95 E. 700 North, Valparaiso. Visit the forest, take a wagon ride, enjoy hot chocolate and hot dog and buy a fresh Christmas tree. santasholidayforest.com
Magical Light Show Opening Night 5-10 p.m. 1315 Capri Lane, Dyer. Toys for Tots drop off location and Letters to Santa mailbox,. Narration available at 87.9-FM. Runs through Jan. 3 with special events on opening night. ww.townplanner.com/dyer/in/event/local-events-lights-light-show-holidays/the-magical-light-show-opening-night/510614/
Tree and Tank Lighting 5:30 p.m. 1 Courthouse Square, Crown Point. Watch the lighting of the tree at the Old Lake County Courthouse and the tank at the corner of Goldsborough and Main Streets. www.crownpoint.in.gov/department/index.php?structureid=28
Nov. 28
Reason for the Season Run 5K run/walk 8:30 a.m.; 1K Fun Run for kids 10 a.m. Benefits Backpack Program for students of Kankakee Valley School Corp. American Reformed Church, 1021 S. Halleck St., DeMotte. Fee for 5K is $20 through Nov. 21; free for fun run. runsignup.com/Race/IN/Demotte/ReasonfortheSeasonRun
Winter Fest and Tree Lighting 7-10 p.m. Central Park Plaza, 68 Lafayette St., Valparaiso. The ice rink will run a special $7 admission and skate rental with a receipt from a downtown business in support of Small Business Saturday. www.centralparkplazavalpo.com
Hometown Holiday Celebration and Twilight Christmas Parade 11 a.m.-7 p.m. (tree lighting at 5 p.m., parade at 5:30 p.m.). Thomas Centennial Park-Chesterton Bandstand, 220 Broadway, Chesterton. www.dunelandchamber.org/events/details/hometown-holiday-celebration-6749?calendarMonth=2020-11-01
Christmas Tree Lighting 5-7 p.m. Festival Park, 111 E. Old Ridge Road, Hobart. cityofhobart.org/206/City-Christmas-Tree-Lighting
Nov. 29
Turkey Toss 4-mile race 9 a.m. Hawthorne Park Community Center, 500 Ackerman Drive, Porter. Fee is $20 through Nov. 27. Part of proceeds benefit Porter Parks Department. www.raceroster.com/events/2020/27496/turkey-toss-4-miler
Dec. 1
Crown Point Tour of Lights Take the self-guided tour of decorated homes through Dec. 31. www.crownpoint.in.gov/department/index.php?structureid=28
Dec. 4
Holly Days 5:30-7:30 p.m. Stroll decorated streets, visit festive shops and dine at restaurants in Downtown Valparaiso. valparaisoevents.com/events/holly-days/
Celebration of Lights 5:30 p.m. City Hall/ Veteran's Park, 4525 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago. Annual event includes tree lighting. panoramanow.com/events/east-chicago-celebration-of-lights/
Santa procession with Tree Lighting 6-7 p.m. Santa will arrive on a fire truck starting at Merrillville Middle School and ending at Pruzin Park, 5750 Tyler St,, Merrillville, www.facebook.com/events/584621122382230/
Dec. 3
Holiday Beach Glass Art Class 6:30-9 p.m. 2450 Lincoln St., Highland. Create beach glass and resin designs with supplied beach glass, glass frame, resin, sand and shells or your own treasures. $45 for Highland residents and $50 for nonresidents through Nov. 26. Class limit of 20 people 16 and older. ww.facebook.com/pg/HighlandParks/events/?ref=page_internal
Dec. 5
Arctic Dash 5K Run/Walk 9 a.m. 5895 Evergreen Ave., Portage. $25 fee. Little Igloo 1-mile Fun Run $5. unsignup.com/Race/Events/IN/Portage/ExtraMileSeriesChampionshipRace
Santa Sprint 9:30 a.m. Indianapolis Boulevard at 175th Street, Hammond. Get into the holiday spirit with this free 1-mile run before the Holiday Parade. www.gohammond.com/product/santa-sprint-fun-run/
Hammond Holiday Parade 10 a.m. Kick off the holiday season with the annual parade that starts at Gavit High School, 1670 175th St.; heads east to Indianapolis Boulevard and proceeds north to the Sportsplex between 167th and 165th Streets. Photos with Santa will follow in the Sportsplex Community Room. www.gohammond.com/hammond-holiday-parade-2020
Dec. 12
Festivus 5K 8:30 a.m. Running Vines Winery, 119 S. Calumet Road, Chesterton. Fee is $25 before Dec. 12. runsignup.com/Race/IN/Chesterton/AChristmasStory5K
Dec. 19
Santa Run, Walk & Ride 8-11 a.m. Don a Santa suit or other holiday apparel as you make your way in the 5K run or 1-mile walk on Main Street in Crown Point. Fee is $20 for adults and $15 for ages 3-12 through Dec. 18; it's $25 for all after that. localraces.com/events/crown-point-in/santa-run-walk-and-ride-hometown-happenings
Dec. 22
Christmas Lights Run 3K 6-7:30 p.m. First United Methodist Church, 352 S. Main St., Crown Point. Fee is $15 through Dec. 21; $20 on race day. runsignup.com/Race/Register/?raceId=52732&eventId=287551
Dec. 31
Pierogi Drop 8 p.m. 119th Street and Atchison Avenue, Whiting. The Knights of Columbus help ring in the new year with entertainment, food and fireworks, culminating with a 10-foot lighted pierogi making a 90-foot drop into a cauldron. Viewing the drop is free, with a $5 admission to the evens in the K of C Hall and covered beer garden. www.pierogidrop.com/index.html
