It happens to the best of us. Even the most prepared at the holidays can wait a little too long and find themselves scrambling to find a gift at the last minute.
Even if that last minute falls on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, shoppers can rest assured there are several options in the Region that make great gifts — ones that recipients never will guess were purchased just in the nick of time.
Gift cards
Gift cards or certificates make great gifts because of their practicality and convenience. Though many can be purchased online and sent directly to the recipient via email, several stores and restaurants will be open during the holidays for those who prefer to hand the gift to the recipient in person.
Restaurant chains open on Christmas Day include Baker’s Square, Buca di Beppo, Denny’s, Golden Corral, Hard Rock Cafe, IHOP and McCormick & Schmick’s. It's best to check individual locations for hours.
Through Dec. 25, guests looking for a last-minute hostess gift or stocking stuffer can purchase a $25 Denny’s gift card and receive $50 in coupons in return, says Jillian Hutwagner, a spokeswoman for the chain through the agency Ep&Co.
Gift certificates also can be purchased at the last minute from places that are typically open on holidays, such as movie theaters or bowling alleys.
Subscriptions and memberships
For the last-minute gift that keeps on giving, subscriptions and memberships make great presents for the family.
Locally, places including Deep River Waterpark and Michigan City’s Washington Park Zoo offer memberships available as gifts online.
Chicago family-favorites including the Brookfield Zoo, Adler Planetarium, the Museum of Science and Industry, Shedd Aquarium and the Field Museum all offer memberships available online.
So do streaming services Netflix, iTunes and Hulu. And Ticketmaster has eGift cards available for last-minute purchases that allow the recipient to purchase tickets for upcoming concerts, productions and children’s shows.
For kids, arts and craft subscription boxes such as Kids’n’Craftz are easy and memorable gifts children can enjoy throughout the year.
“We send a box with enough materials to complete four crafts to your door every month,” founder Sierra Dominguez said. “With a new theme in each box, our goal is to make spending true quality time with your little ones fun and creative.”
Other presents
For someone who is looking for something a little more personal, Grasshopper Geography allows Etsy users to buy a map online and have it printed on the same day. Maps showcase everything from population density to river basins, elevation and forest coverage.
Customers receive a high-resolution digital photo they can then print out at home or pair with a gift certificate to a store that prints photos on canvases, wood or metal.
And don't forget convenience stores, a go-to for procrastinators.
Michael Abendhoff, director of media affairs for BP America’s U.S. downstream headquarters, says consumers generally can find BP gasoline gift cards, a wide range of candy and sweets, and possibly small toys, holiday cards and other seasonal items, depending on the store.
Walgreens stores also are open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and provide several gift possibilities along with the necessities for completing the gift, such as wrapping paper, ribbon, and batteries.
Emily Mekstan, senior manager of retail and owned brand communications at Walgreens, says some of the most popular items this year include perfume sets; travel mugs; and 23andMe, a genetic test to determine your ethnicity.
Walgreens also carries a link of Funko Pop figurines, as well as the popular L.O.L Surprise! Under Wraps doll assortment, Mekstan said.