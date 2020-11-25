Gifts that will make your guy sit up and take notice or sit back and relax

When shopping for your husband, dad or son or other guy in your life, finding a gift he will love can be easier said than done.
There’s good news for Region shoppers, however. Northwest Indiana offers many options to make this year’s holidays memorable. And, for those who prefer shopping online, many local retail establishments have you covered.
Here are a few ideas:
For the stylish
Jewelry is often thought of as a gift for women, but Christine Martinez of Albert’s Diamond Jewelers in Schererville says it makes a great gift for men as well. Popular this year are John Hardy men’s handmade bracelets ($595 and up, albertsjewelers.com).
“Their bracelets come in a variety of different materials and styles to ensure the ideal bracelet can be worn on its own for a singular statement or stacked for impact,” Martinez said.
Other hot gifts include an Italgem 24-inch 6-mm rope chain ($99 and up) and men’s watches. The Seiko Prospex ($1,050 and up), in particular, has grown in popularity in the last year among he store’s clients, Martinez said.
“The Prospex collections offer great style, simple complications (functions) and most importantly, accuracy,” she said.
For those who aren’t sure what watch to get, Watch Gang offers a subscription box ($50 and up per month, watchgang.com) for men and sends a new timepiece every month. Brands include Omega, Timex and Wolf.
For the music lover
The Den Records & Clothing in Porter carries a variety of new records ($18-35, thedenrecords.com) and used ones ($4-15). Owner Ian dePerio says the records cover a wide range of musical tastes, from jazz to classic rock, punk, psych/garage rock, hip hop and alternative.
“We’ve definitely got a more niche catalog, appealing to indie artists and bands, but we still try to supply the core classic albums for any collection,” he said.
The store also features a $3 and under bin for those looking for an add-on gift or special find.
For the comic fan
Walk into any comic book store in the Region, and you’ll likely find a host of gifts for the buff.
Dan Scheffel, owner of 10th Planet in Schererville, says great gifts include figurines such as Agent Venom and Harley Quinn ($60, tenthplanetschererville.wordpress.com) and Dungeons and Dragons paint kits ($20) that contain all the artist needs to create their own monster figures.
Other popular finds include Magic: The Gathering Draft Packs , which make great stocking stuffers, and a copy of the new “Batman: Three Jokers” comic .
“ ‘Batman: Three Jokers’ is the long-awaited story featuring the three Jokers that have been plaguing the DCU for several years,” Scheffel said.
Galactic Greg’s in Valparaiso also offers several options for gifts, from 10-pack “Magic: The Gathering” booster packs ($35, galacticgregs.com) to a starter kit for Dungeons and Dragons ($20) perfect for beginners, general manager Jeremy Juliano says.
Also popular this year is the “Doomsday Clock: The Complete Edition” ($40) in which the world of Watchmen collides with the DC Universe in a story that rewrites the past, present and future of comics, Juliano says.
For a premium gift, check out the Spider-Man Premium Format Figure ($625), which measures nearly 2-feet tall and features a sculpted blue and red costume with varied textures and webbing elements on the gloves, boots, mask and torso. Doc Ock’s two open claws also light up, adding a sinister green glow.
For the liquor connoisseur
Head over to WiseGuys Liquors in Merrillville, Hobart or Chesterton to find a wide selection of gifts, especially those that can be grabbed last-minute.
General Manager Rick Green suggests checking out many of the gift sets available, including a Rumchata 750 ml gift set that comes with peppermint bark ($23, wiseguysliquors.com), the Round Barn Black Walnut Cream 750 ml set that comes with two Round Barn glasses ($20), or the Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey 750 ml gift set that comes with rocks glasses ($40).
For Jack Daniels lovers, a holiday gift set comes with a sampler of 20 varieties and four shot glasses ($70).
For the gamer
Video games can be difficult to purchase for another person, but Phil Benoit has the perfect solution.
“As video games are a very personal preference, I would say the best bet is to buy them a gift card and let them choose for themselves,” says the co-owner of the Gaming Outpost in Crown Point (thegamingoutpost.net). “We have video game consoles and accessories from the 1970s spanning to the modern era. So depending on the age of the man and what his personal interests are, it could really vary.”
John Loitz, who owns the store with Benoit, says popular finds include Final Fantasy games available for several systems and fighting games including “Mortal Kombat,” “Smash Bros.” and “Street Fighter.”
Prices can vary significantly, depending on the console, age of the game and availability, but in general run from $3 to $300, he said.
For the reader
For men who enjoy reading, O’Gara and Wilson Booksellers in Chesterton offers several unique finds, owner Jill Wilson says.
Fine leather bound books in stock include “Abraham Lincoln” by Carl Sandburg ($25), “The Sun Also Rises” by Ernest Hemingway ($30), “Round Up” by Ring Lardner ($15), and a set that includes “Roosevelt: The Lion and the Fox” and “The Soldier of Freedom” by James McGregor Burns ($40).
If your loved one enjoys a good adventure, Wilson recommends “The Devil Drives” ($7.50), “Scott of the Antarctic” ($7.50) or “African Hunting from Natal to the Zambesi" ($30).
History lovers will enjoy “U.S. Air Force” ($25) and “Armistice Day” ($7.50), she says.
Other ideas
Those who enjoy home improvement, work in a field where a little extra light is needed or workout at night can take advantage of LITEBAND ($20 and up, liteband.com), created by a Chicago-based start-up company. LITEBAND is a 201-degree wide beam LED headlamp that operates in multiple modes depending on how much illumination is needed.
Shopping for Dads working from home or those who enjoy streaming online? Check out Valera Screens ($130 and up, streamvalera.com), which are portable, collapsible green screens.
For those who like to work out, Bear Blocks ($50, bearblocks.com) are an easy gift suited to a wide variety of exercises from push-ups to burpees, planks and other body weight exercises. Bear Blocks save your wrists and hands from the pains often associated with bodyweight routines, and may be the perfect gift for those working out from home due to COVID-19.
