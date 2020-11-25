Gifts that will make your guy sit up and take notice or sit back and relax

For Jack Daniels lovers, a holiday gift set comes with a sampler of 20 varieties and four shot glasses ($70).

For the gamer

Video games can be difficult to purchase for another person, but Phil Benoit has the perfect solution.

“As video games are a very personal preference, I would say the best bet is to buy them a gift card and let them choose for themselves,” says the co-owner of the Gaming Outpost in Crown Point (thegamingoutpost.net). “We have video game consoles and accessories from the 1970s spanning to the modern era. So depending on the age of the man and what his personal interests are, it could really vary.”

John Loitz, who owns the store with Benoit, says popular finds include Final Fantasy games available for several systems and fighting games including “Mortal Kombat,” “Smash Bros.” and “Street Fighter.”

Prices can vary significantly, depending on the console, age of the game and availability, but in general run from $3 to $300, he said.

For the reader

For men who enjoy reading, O’Gara and Wilson Booksellers in Chesterton offers several unique finds, owner Jill Wilson says.