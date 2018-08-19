For more than 100 years, a group of volunteers has left its mark on Lowell.
The Hawthorne Arbor of Gleaners has been committed to helping when and where needed, members says.
“All kinds of volunteer work,” Ed Corns, vice president of the Hawthorne Arbor, said of the community service completed by the group, “anything you can think of.”
Improving parks, assisting during Memorial Day and Veterans Day programs, supporting fire departments and volunteering at a variety of locations are among the activities undertaken by gleaners, said Corns, who has been with the Hawthorne Arbor for more than 20 years.
The Hawthorne Arbor, which serves a variety of locations in Lake County, is associated with the Gleaner Life Insurance Society, based in Adrian, Mich. Started in 1894, the fraternal society has many regional service clubs, or arbors.
“We’re just always here to help out,” said Pat Sutton, treasurer and secretary of the Hawthorne group.
For one, Sutton said, the organization supports the Lake County 4-H by purchasing meat auctioned at the Lake County Fair. The meat is provided to local churches and township trustee offices to distribute to families in need of food assistance, Sutton said.
The organization also donates to food pantries operated by the churches and township offices.
Of the poultry purchased in the auction, Hawthorne holds on to a turkey for an annual event it hosts for local firefighters.
Each year, the group hosts a Thanksgiving dinner for an area fire department. The dinner rotates among Lowell, Cedar Lake, St. John, Shelby, and Lake Dale. Hawthorne members also donate money to the department being honored.
Before Memorial Day, Hawthorne members place U.S. flags at local cemeteries to honor veterans who gave their lives serving the country.
This year, it provided breakfast to those attending the Memorial Day services in Lowell and Shelby.
The Hawthorne gleaners also have done various landscaping projects in Lowell.
Members often help at the historic Halsted House. They recently pulled weeds and spread about 60 bags of mulch outside the facility.
Sutton said it planted bushes at the entrance of the town’s Freedom Park, to join the six trees it planted there last year.
It’s been more than 40 years since the Hawthorne gleaners began volunteering at and donating to The ARC Northwest Indiana, which assists those with developmental and intellectual disabilities, Sutton said.
The group at one time started a garden project at an Arc facility, but repeated vandalism ended that project.
Sutton said Hawthorne receives funding from the Gleaner Life Insurance Society for its projects, with a variety of other ways to make money.
She said each arbor is required to complete a set of objectives, called “Samaritan Activities” on themes including patriotism, community outreach, the environment, elderly support, and health and wellness. Funding is issued for the completion of all of the activities.
Sutton said arbor groups also can earn money from the Gleaners for each meeting they have and attendance at the sessions.
“Every bit of money we get goes back to the community,” Sutton said.
Sutton said the 35 to 40 members of a wide range of ages are active in Hawthorne’s service projects, some for decades.
The youngest are in their 40s, and Sutton’s mother, Bernice Gerlach, is Hawthorne’s oldest member at 96.
“She has a great time,” Sutton said.
The Gleaner Life Insurance Society hosts a convention every two years for its arbors.
Sutton said Hawthorne is well represented. Two van-loads of members from the local group attended the last convention in matching shirts, she said.
She said those from Gleaner’s home office were quick to observe the tight bond of the Hawthorne group and complimented them.
“We’re real close knit,” she said.