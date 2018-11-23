If you think back to a time gone by — or you scan some '80s and '90s Olan Mills family holiday portraits — you’ll notice that sweaters adorned with reindeer and glitter and snowmen or Santa or elves, sometimes among sequins or pompoms, was the look.
It was de rigueur for the Christmas season. Those oversized sweaters with poofy candy canes and snowflakes ranked right up there in style with acid-washed jeans, parachute pants and layered polo shirts with dual popped collars.
We’ve evolved in fashion sense, but you know what they say about history repeating itself.
And though we’re aware that some sparkles are best left on the tree or the wrapping paper, we’re again embracing the gaudiness — and the results are hideous and hilarious. Ugly Christmas sweater parties are all the rage — at bars and restaurants, at parties, in workplaces and private homes. There’s never been a better time to go ugly.
But even as they bask in newfound popularity, such sweaters have not been easy to come by. You had to rely on Aunt Phyllis to knit you one, happen across one at a garage sale or get into a bidding war on eBay for an original.
That's changing with the sweaters available from retailers such as Macy’s, Old Navy, J.C. Penney and Kohl's.
Penney’s online collection this season includes a number of designs in adult sizes from such companies as City Streets, Unity One and Blizzard Bay. A recent scan of its website revealed a Christmas sweater featuring a large 3-D fuzzy llama on a red zigzag pattern with other llamas galloping in the background. Another shows a fuzzy gorilla wearing a green Christmas sweater and snowflake hat holding two kittens with red bows against a very busy red, green and blue background. Each retails for $64 but is on sale for $33.99.
At Macy’s you’ll find a line of attractive cardigan and cable knit Karen Scott sweaters along with a number of holiday sweaters under that brand. An appliqué snowman wearing a Christmas sweater among falling snowflakes? Check. An acrylic Army green version with sequined reindeer and crocheted snowflakes? Yep. A baggy red sweater featuring a knit-in heart shaped wreath covered in stockings, stars, ornaments and candy canes and finished with a large red bow? They’ve got that, too. The sweaters retail for $49.50.
Although there’s no shortage of Christmas sweaters at local retailers, there are alternatives. If you want to save a little cash or go for an authentic, previously owned Christmas sweater, visit your local thrift and second-hand shops.
Christmas sweaters frequently show up at Second Life Resale Shoppe in Crown Point.
“We do get some, but can’t say with confidence that we always have them. We do get a lot of the older, out-of-date styles,” said Amber Siple, office manager.
Christmas apparel has been on the shelves for some time, but if you are lucky enough to score the perfect ugly sweater, you can get it at quite a bargain. Clothing is priced according to condition, but sweaters generally run $2 to $7. Proceeds from sales go to Crown Point Christian School. The shop is open Tuesday through Saturday.