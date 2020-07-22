GoHammond programming helps keep community in the loop

The channel has also shown mayoral public service announcements and aired footage of a recent recycling summit sponsored by the city that saw positive feedback from the community. Campbell also coordinates some of the advertising that runs on the outlet, including popular promos and highlights of past Festival of the Lakes events. He hopes to do more work with the Parks and Recreation Department as well as a way to highlight more of the city’s amenities.

Unlike a traditional public access outlet, GoHammond TV does not have the facilities or funding for studio production and does not stream 24/7. While Campbell says original programming could be seen as a long-term goal for the project, the cost and commitment involved makes that more of a wish for now.

But its limitations don’t make GoHammond TV any less important for the city or its residents. People tend to want to get their information directly rather than having it filtered through an intermediary outlet. And it has proven to be particularly helpful during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as up-to-date information has become more crucial and in-person meetings have gone virtual.

By tuning in, Campbell says Hammond residents can stay more informed on the issues affecting their city and more engaged with the workings of their local government.