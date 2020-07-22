GoHammond programming helps keep community in the loop

We've come a long way from the days when municipalities kept their residents informed with a monthly newsletter or simply posting meeting times.
Now there are far more opportunities and methods to get the word out about town events, important meetings and general civic information — from a frequently updated website to a robust social media presence.
Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott, Jr. saw one of those opportunities for his city in 2011 when he challenged his IT director Chris Campbell to find an easily accessible home for video recordings of his Mayor’s Night Out visits to various neighborhoods and functions.
The resulting project grew into GoHammond TV, a collection of online videos of various governmental happenings.
“Our first broadcast was a State of the City address in 2011, and it has grown steadily since then,” says Campbell. “It’s really become a way for everybody in Hammond to join our city meetings without having to show up in person or at a set time.”
In addition to McDermott’s ongoing Mayor’s Night Out events, the primary programming on GoHammond TV in recent years has been the variety of meetings that unfold in the council chambers — from full council gatherings to redevelopment commission and board of works meetings. Campbell says viewership for these meetings tends to ebb and flow in lockstep with in-person attendance; that is, the more high-profile or contentious the topic, the more people tune in.
The channel has also shown mayoral public service announcements and aired footage of a recent recycling summit sponsored by the city that saw positive feedback from the community. Campbell also coordinates some of the advertising that runs on the outlet, including popular promos and highlights of past Festival of the Lakes events. He hopes to do more work with the Parks and Recreation Department as well as a way to highlight more of the city’s amenities.
Unlike a traditional public access outlet, GoHammond TV does not have the facilities or funding for studio production and does not stream 24/7. While Campbell says original programming could be seen as a long-term goal for the project, the cost and commitment involved makes that more of a wish for now.
But its limitations don’t make GoHammond TV any less important for the city or its residents. People tend to want to get their information directly rather than having it filtered through an intermediary outlet. And it has proven to be particularly helpful during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as up-to-date information has become more crucial and in-person meetings have gone virtual.
By tuning in, Campbell says Hammond residents can stay more informed on the issues affecting their city and more engaged with the workings of their local government.
“It’s just another convenient way for people to stay involved with everything going on in Hammond,” he says.
Check out the latest videos and the extensive archives at www.gohammond.tv.
