For the 50,000 adults without a high school diploma in Lake County, getting a job that pays enough to enable them to live their lives and be productive members of society is a challenge many can’t overcome.
The Goodwill Industries Excel Centers is beginning to change that.
Guy Fisher, vice president of mission advancement for Goodwill Industries of Michiana, headquartered in South Bend, said the Excel Centers started in Indianapolis 10 years ago.
“The Indianapolis Goodwill offices were approached by the Indianapolis mayor with the problem that the workforce was not being trained well enough to fill the jobs that were out there,” said Fisher. “Indianapolis Goodwill put together a school to train high school kids, and it was so successful the mayor asked them to try it with adults.”
It took some tweaking, but what has developed is a program to help the 700,000 people older than 18 in Indiana who didn’t complete the credits to get their high school diplomas. Fisher stressed it isn’t a high school equivalency program, It’s a program to complete the Core 40 credits in math, history, English, and science needed to get the diploma.
“We expect the students to master the content. We are not just feeding them the answers. They have to pass the same tests as other high school students.”
The free, eight-week sessions are paid for through the donations to Goodwill and state funding through the Workforce Development program. In addition to the classes, Goodwill provides help with things such as transportation and child care to eliminate obstacles that might have prevented the students from completing their studies.
“A lot of the times the problems that kept them from getting a diploma the first time still exist and probably are more now,” Fisher said. “We provide preschool classes for the children of the Excel students modeled after the Head Start program. We know businesses need employees who are ready to work. Education eliminates a lot of the barriers that exist for these people.
“We also offer early college courses through Ivy Tech, the same as those offered to high school students. If they don’t take the college course, they have to get a certificate in a job field, such as welding, construction trades, health technology and many others. It’s a pretty exhaustive list we have to offer, so they have a diploma and are equipped to take the next step to get jobs and support themselves.”
Goodwill got funding for three Excel Centers. The first one in South Bend opened three years ago. Hammond opened in temporary quarters last September while renovating a former Jewel store as the second center, which opened this September. The third is under construction in Gary, but classes started this month in Gary’s former Ivy Tech building.
Cindy Cavanaugh, vice president of the Excel Centers, said the Hammond site has space for 350 students and expects to begin its second full year with about 300. It’s has had its first graduating class of 16 students, who needed only a small number of credits to complete their diploma requirements.
Cavanaugh said the Gary center is budgeted for 150 students for the first semester, but the new center will have the same 350 capacity as the Hammond center. With semesters lasting eight weeks, the schools can hold five sessions during the year.
As an example of the impact the Excel Centers can have, Cavanaugh cited one woman who worked for Goodwill in child care has having completed the required certification training in customer service. She was able to get a job at a bank at a higher pay rate than she would have received without the certificate. Fisher said another student got certified in welding and was working on construction of a school this summer.
“Some of our students go on to college, but some just want the certification so they can feed their family,” Cavanaugh said. “Our competitors focus on the diploma, but we focus on the certification too.”
“Our reason for doing what we do is that having a job matters,” Fisher said. “We are helping those who have barriers to getting jobs and finding a way to get them in a position to help themselves. Goodwill Industries all around the country are in workforce development. Our focus is on education, job training and job placement, and the programming we offer revolves around those three things.”
The program is open to anyone 18 or older who is not a registered sex offender and can produce proof of an Indiana home address. Adults can register online at excelatgoodwill.org.