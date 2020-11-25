Great-grandma's ginger snaps a taste of the season for Red Cross director

What are some of the fondest memories of holidays past? Waking up with anticipation to see what surprises await, spending time with family and friends, watching feel-good movies and enjoying a festive meal are just a few, but some of the most impactful recollections are of the flavors and smells of the holidays. There’s nothing like the sweet aroma floating through the air of cookies baking in the oven and the best kind of cookies are those made with love.
Kristin Marlow-Kellemen, executive director of the Northwest Chapter, Indiana Region, American Red Cross is reminded each year of the loving care her great-grandmother took to make her traditional ginger snap cookies and that those cookies became Marlow-Kellemen’s favorite at an early age.
“My great-grandma, Helen Heckard, always made this recipe that came from her family in Germany and I grew up enjoying them every Christmas,” she says. “Just the smell of them baking in the oven takes me back to her little kitchen in LaPorte and a lot of great family holiday memories.”
In her role with the Red Cross, Marlow-Kellemen helps mobilize volunteers to assist people in times of need in Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Jasper, Newton, St. Joseph, Elkhart, Marshall, Starke, Pulaski, Fulton, White, Cass, Carroll, Benton and Warren Counties. She most recently was “boots on the ground,” working on the disaster response to the devastating Holiday Farm Fire in Oregon.
The Red Cross works to ensure that everyone in our country has access to safe, lifesaving blood and blood products, promotes disaster preparedness, provides support and comfort for members of the military and their families and in emergencies, assists in saving lives.
Marlow-Kellemen will maintain the family tradition by baking her family’s favorite cookies again this season.
“This recipe was passed down to me from my mom, Dianne, and it’s always the first Christmas cookie I make for the holidays.”
Great-Grandma Heckard’s Ginger Snap Cookies
Ingredients
2 cups granulated sugar
1/2 cup butter
1 cup shortening
2 eggs
1/2 cup molasses
4 cups flour, sifted
3 tsp baking soda
2 tsp cinnamon
1 tsp salt
1 tsp ginger
1 tsp allspice
Additional granulated sugar to roll cookie balls in
Directions
Beat together sugar, butter, egg, shortening and molasses. Sift all dry ingredients together. Add all at once to the butter mixture. Mix well. Roll into 1" balls and roll in granulated sugar. Bake on an ungreased cookie sheet lined with parchment paper at 350º for 12 minutes.
