Great-grandma's ginger snaps a taste of the season for Red Cross director

What are some of the fondest memories of holidays past? Waking up with anticipation to see what surprises await, spending time with family and friends, watching feel-good movies and enjoying a festive meal are just a few, but some of the most impactful recollections are of the flavors and smells of the holidays. There’s nothing like the sweet aroma floating through the air of cookies baking in the oven and the best kind of cookies are those made with love.

Kristin Marlow-Kellemen, executive director of the Northwest Chapter, Indiana Region, American Red Cross is reminded each year of the loving care her great-grandmother took to make her traditional ginger snap cookies and that those cookies became Marlow-Kellemen’s favorite at an early age.

“My great-grandma, Helen Heckard, always made this recipe that came from her family in Germany and I grew up enjoying them every Christmas,” she says. “Just the smell of them baking in the oven takes me back to her little kitchen in LaPorte and a lot of great family holiday memories.”