How to buy

Orders for memorial bricks, trees, benches and light posts are accepted any time of the year.

Installation occurs in May or October depending on when the order is placed.

Forms are available at Town Hall, 111 N. Broad St., or at www.griffith.in.gov/parksrec/page/parks-and-recreation-forms. For more information, call the Park Department at 219-922-3078.