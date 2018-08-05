Memorial bricks, customized and engraved to be used in the walkways of Griffith’s Central Park, are a wonderful way to show community support and honor loved ones or commemorate a special event or an organization. But beyond the heartfelt, they have a practical purpose as well.
“Buying the bricks also helps fund Griffith’s parks,” says Tim Diamond, Griffith’s Parks and Recreation board president. “The money raised goes into the general fund and is a real help for our parks as we have a limited staff and limited budget.”
Griffith’s brick Heritage Walkway has been around long enough—since at least the early 1990s—that much of its founding history has been lost. But enough bricks have been purchased, says Al Markut, Griffith’s park superintendent, that the parks department has had to start a second walkway to accommodate them.
“The first one, the Heritage Walkway, is completed and there just isn’t room for anymore bricks,” says Markut, “so we decided that since they were so popular to add a new one.”
Markut says that though the bricks are available for sale at any time, they sell the most when there’s a drive.
“Last time we did that, we sold around 70 bricks,” he says, passing on the chance to estimate how many bricks they’ve sold since the beginning.
Each brick is unique, signifying the legacy the buyer is honoring.
“One woman bought a brick for her dog and had us put it close to the drinking fountain,” says Markut.
But bricks aren’t the only way to leave a legacy and help beautify the park.
“Besides the memorial bricks, we have memorial light posts, trees and benches,” Markut says, adding gold-plated personalized plaques are placed on those items throughout Central Park and along Broad Street.
The 4 x 8 bricks, which cost $50, are the best-sellers. Trees cost $325, benches are $500 and include a four-line commemorative plate at the top center. Gaslamp-style light posts are $1,200.
“We’ve sold only a few of those,” says Diamond, but he expects an updated process to make it easier. “This year is the first time the town can take credit cards. Now we can sell them at events, which will make it much more convenient for those who want to purchase them.”
Markut points out the sales help fund park district activities that include the Central Market in Central Park, a food, craft and music festival held from 4-10 p.m. every Friday. .
Other park events include the four-day Rock 'N Rail Music and Street Festival held Labor Day weekend that features more than 30 food vendors and 25 bands.
“We block off four streets because it attracts so many people,” says Diamond.
Engraved pavers are a remembrance and a way to provide future recreational enjoyment.
“It’s about everyone helping out,” says Diamond.