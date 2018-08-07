Museums offer visitors the opportunity to take a trip through time, but how about going back to the 1600s — without ever leaving Griffith?
According to its website, the History of Pharmacy Research Center, at 125 N. Broad St., does just that as home to one of the world’s largest collections of pharmacy, apothecary, and medical antiques.
It's the labor of love of John Schreiner, a retired pharmacist who once owned nine Region drugstores. When he closed his Care Pharmaceutical Services store on Broad Street in 2007, he decided to turn his more than 30-year hobby and passion into reality. He owns the building and runs the museum with his wife, son and brother, who are also pharmacists, as well as another brother who is a physician.
Upon approach, the tidy building that once held Griffith Savings and Loan appears unassuming, but once inside, visitors will discover a host of artifacts from days gone by. It's literally a treasure trove of pharmacy memorabilia and relics from old-school drugstores all the way back to the physicians, apothecaries, alchemists and snake-oil salesmen of centuries past.
The main room, or “the museum” to Schreiner, features ornate wooden counters, display cases and an arch, all purchased from the now-defunct Holden Drugs at 36th Street and Union Avenue, near Comiskey Park (currently Guaranteed Rate Field) in Chicago.
Apothecary jars, vials, prescription bottles, drawers full of spices and remedies, and various memorabilia from pharmacies around the world are arranged along the walls. Bottles of witch hazel, bromide, zinc oxide, violet water, tonka bean, liniment, arnica and much more stretch as far as the eye can see.
Glass “show globes” of many shapes and sizes filled with colored water and tapering to a finial at the top are suspended from the ceiling, grace the display cases and line the shelves. Schreiner said show globes date back to 1665 and at one time they were hand blown and hand etched.
Show globes, he said, were used by apothecaries during the Great Plague of London in 1665 to direct the sick to their shops, as well as to alert visitors about the status of the town. “In Colonial America in the early 1600s, green water in the show globe meant the town was plague-free and welcomed travelers; red water signified that the area was under quarantine due to the plague,” he said. “The green light/red light concept was the predecessor to today’s stoplights.”
Other areas of the building include a conference room with antique pharmacy and chemistry books dating to the 1700s from floor to ceiling on all four walls and decorated with rows of apothecary jars from Europe; a research room with a leech jar and period pharmacy scales and weights; and a roomful of eclectic artifacts including mortars and pestles, suppository molds, invalid feeders, old-fashioned cosmetics, hair tonics, fragrances, cigar boxes and tobacco cans, soda fountain supplies, cameras and more from drugstores past.
Schreiner pointed out the “Feminine Section,” filled with remedies for “feminine complaints.” “Way back then, the pharmacist had to label feminine products very generally,” he said. “If they actually described what they were for—like cramps—they could be arrested.”
An antique bottle containing a “remedy for diseases of the blood,” created by Rev. Burchard Villager, a president at St. Joseph’s College in Philadelphia, claimed it could make men and women “stronger, healthy, and ambitious.”
Adorning the walls throughout the building are vintage advertisements for products such as Coca-Cola, back when it contained cocaine; an 1890s ad for Murine Eye Drops; Dr. Kilmer’s Swamp Root, a kidney and bladder diuretic described as “a fine tonic”; and an elixir that claimed to be a “strengthening cordial and blood purifier: curing weakness, nervous debility and disorders of the stomach and digestive organs.”
Not only is a visit to the History of Pharmacy Research Center enjoyable; it’s also educational. Schreiner said many pharmacy students from Butler and Purdue Universities come to learn about the history of their profession. Schreiner also has a rotating display from his collection in the pharmacy building at Purdue, a pediatric display at Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis, and a small display at Nature’s Remedies, a natural products store in Valparaiso.
The History of Pharmacy Research Center is open by appointment. For information and to schedule a visit, call Schreiner at 219-924-5807.