Larry Brewer saw raw talent in kids who were training, stretching, striving to dance — talent that without guidance might never grow or move a larger audience.
Brewer was teaching dance, encouraging and instilling his passion. He decided that wasn’t enough.
Brewer, who has danced with prestigious companies including The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, started his own dance school and studio with the commitment that no aspiring dancer would be denied training because of financial constraints.
To accomplish this, he founded South Shore Dance Alliance (SSDA) in 2008 in Gary’s Miller Beach neighborhood and moved to Griffith in 2012. SSDA offers pre-professional training for the artistic development of those 8 and older who are seriously considering a career in dance. There’s also a pre-ballet class for youngsters 4 to 7.
Currently, 12 students are enrolled in the summer program. About 500 total have danced with the SSDA, and 10 alumni are currently dancing professionally.
To meet its mission of providing training regardless of the student's ability to pay, SSDA partners with organizations such as LOK Wishing Tree Foundation and receives support from individuals.
Brewer’s career got a similar start. With plenty of practice but no formal training by age 22, he landed a part in a musical, where choreographer Denise Kennedy saw him and offered to train him — for a fraction of the traditional cost. His two years with Kennedy launched him on a distinguished career punctuated by accolades and awards.
Brewer's not alone. Take SSDA's director and instructor Briana Arthur. She lived near the Michael Jackson house on Broadway in Gary, “a kind of rough neighborhood. Her mother was working but would never have been able to pay for professional dance lessons for Briana,” recalls Brewer.
In sixth grade at Emerson School for Visual and Performing Arts in Gary, Arthur showed such promise and dedication that SSDA provided free dance classes five days a week. With this training, she raised money for her dream: to attend The Julliard School in New York. Of the 20 young dancers Julliard accepts each year from all over the world, Arthur was the only one chosen from the Chicago auditions.
After completing a bachelor’s degree in fine arts at Julliard, Arthur has choreographed and danced professionally. She remains an ensemble member with Cerqua Rivera Dance Theatre in Chicago while teaching at SSDA.
Renaldo Gardner, a SSDA associate director and artistic adviser, is another Emerson student who received financial assistance at SSDA. In his junior year, Gardner received a scholarship to the Alvin Ailey company and danced as a member for 10 years. In 2012 he received the key to the City of Gary, his hometown, to mark his accomplishments.
Stories such as these resonate with Brewer, adding to his resolve to clear the path for such students, particularly in light of the closing this year of Emerson. “In every major study done on arts and learning, art can enhance the academics,” says Brewer. He does expect Emerson's arts program to be continued at West Side High School.
Destiny Walton, 16, is one of the Emerson students at SSDA, taking ballet and contemporary classes. By the time she started dancing at 12, she had been playing basketball for four years. “I had to decide. My family didn’t want me to quit basketball because I was really good at it. And it’s harder to dance and be successful because it’s so competitive. But my parents support me in everything.”
She would dance at Emerson and go to the SSDA studio right after school every day, including in the summer. Her only day off is Sunday.
“Dance really brings out another part of me that I hadn’t experienced. I want to be in a professional dance company or be a dancer for a celebrity on tour.”
For now, “I love expressing the way I feel about choreography. You can add your own flavor, your own self to it.”
The path to dance for Tyler Bianchi, 12, was clear from age 4 when he wanted to learn ballet. Home schooled and just having finished jazz and ballet classes in SSDA’s summer session, he’ll be in seventh grade in the fall — and dance will be on the schedule. “I’m still learning. The latest is learning how to jump high and land softly.” Like Destiny, Tyler says he loves the ability to express himself in dance and wants to dance professionally.
Such determination has prompted Tony Powell, ballet master and artistic director for AB2 Talent in Chicago, to ask Brewer how he trains his students to such a high level of performance. Powell even wanted to see it firsthand.
“We ask you to be the best you can be, be disciplined, listen, and take direction. Then, whatever you decide to do for a career, you’ll be successful at it,” says Brewer.
Having a talented and dedicated staff doesn't hurt either.
Artistic director and studio manager Jessica Tenbusch teaches jazz and tap as well as the Summer Intensive in June and July. A dancer for 20 years, Tenbusch also performs with the Chicago Human Rhythm Project. Her most rewarding moment is “when I see a student finally get something we’ve really worked hard on. You see them move it from their head and really reach back into their body.”
Arthur adds that for students new to dance, the techniques are a lot to grasp. “But if they’re hungry for it, it comes to them pretty soon. Ballet is the foundation of other dance,” so it’s essential.
Her rewarding moment? “When you can see they’re confident, they’re not second guessing their movement, they’re actually dancing from their hearts and from the music. That’s what we’re pushing for — that they’re dancing because they love it.”
For Arthur, who started praise dance (liturgical dance) when she was 8 and shy, “dance helped me communicate in a way that I hadn’t.
“It’s no coincidence that I’m a dancer; it’s what I’m meant to be.”
