Grinders take nation's pastime back to its early days

Hurler. Crank. Lemon peel.
These are not baseball buzzwords we think of today, but on a mid-to-late Nineteenth Century summer day, they were synonymous with America’s pastime.
In Hobart, a Deep River County Park program gives fans, or “cranks,” a chance to experience the game of base ball (traditionally spelled as
two words) as it was played in 1858.
Since 1991, the Deep River Grinders have attracted hundreds to witness a gentleman’s display of sportsmanship and old-time fun.
Dyan Leto, historic building manager for Deep River County Park and team manager, said the team sticks to the rules of 1858.
Notably, there's an absence of gloves and protective equipment, no sliding to steal bases, strikes-only with no balls called and underhand pitches.
The pitcher is known as the “hurler,” and teams play with a handmade ball called a “lemon peel,” Leto said.
As charter members of the Vintage Base Ball Association, the Grinders are not alone.
According to the association’s website, more than 200 teams exist across the country.
The Grinders play mostly Midwest and Indiana teams, beginning with a meeting of the Ohio team, the Ohio Village Muffins, back in 1991, Leto said.
Dave “Tacker” Stutler, a Hobart resident who has been a hurler for the Grinders since the late 1990s, said Columbus has been the site of an annual “celebration of friendship.”
Columbus is where the Grinders have played teams from as far away as Colorado, Kentucky and Tennessee for the Ohio Cup, said Stutler , who got his nickname from 50 years in the furniture upholstery business.
“When the Grinders first started, we had to travel three to four hours to play a game. There were no other teams around. We were the only team in the state of Indiana,” Stutler said.
There are no rivals, only favorite teams to play and friends, Stutler said, mentioning the Ground Squirrels from Decatur, Ill.; the Chicago Salmon; and the Clodbusters from Dayton, Ohio.
Stutler said base ball is not as competitive as the modern game or softball, and that’s the way his team likes it.
“You’re not out there to wipe out the other teams,” Stutler said.
Stutler said his favorite game was the team’s first Shriners benefit game, an annual event at Grinders Field that raises money for the Shriners Hospitals for Children.
During that game, the fine for ungentlemanly conduct, usually 25 cents, is raised to $1 with the proceeds going to the hospital, Stutler said. Donations also are accepted and raffles are held at the game, bringing in more than $25,000 since 2013, Leto said.
Stutler said the first Shriners benefit game drew more than 500 cranks.
“It was just awesome, having that many people out there and having those people enjoying themselves,” Stutler said.
At one Shriners game,he was fined for deceiving the batter by replacing the ball with an onion. Stutler said it’s all part of putting on a show for the cranks.
Becky Coffer, a paralegal in DeMotte, has been a crank since 2018.
“Over the last two seasons, we have scheduled our family around the games so that we can attend every one possible,” she said.
Coffer and her family typically celebrate her son Tucker’s birthday on opening day.
But COVID-19 canceled that game along with others this season.
“The disappointment rippled through us as we scrambled with ideas,” Coffer said.
But then, Stutler learned of Tucker’s disappointment on the team’s social media page.
He had met Tucker at the youngster's first Grinders game, Coffer said. “He and my son connected instantly over the similarity of their names."
The day after Tucker’s 2020 birthday, "Tacker" met Tucker at Grinders Field to play some catch and give him a baseball.
“I’ve bonded with (Tucker’s) family. … I always make sure in my haversack that I have something a little special for him,” Stutler said, whether that something be some Cracker Jack or a collectible button.
“This man turned everything around for Tuck. He truly saved the day. Family is what the Grinders are to us,” Coffer said.
Stutler said the Grinders play about 26 games in a typical season that runs from the end of April through the first week of October. They managed just seven this year, with six of those played in Hobart.
A Fun Future
Leto encouraged those who would like to volunteer and join the Deep River Grinders to contact the park at 219-947-1958 or visit lakecountyparks.com to find out more.
Leto said the team’s mission is to promote vintage base ball, promote Deep River County Park and have fun.
“We may not win every match, but every match is a win for us because we just spent an afternoon in a beautiful park playing base ball,” Leto said.
