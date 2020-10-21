Grinders take nation's pastime back to its early days

Dave “Tacker” Stutler, a Hobart resident who has been a hurler for the Grinders since the late 1990s, said Columbus has been the site of an annual “celebration of friendship.”

Columbus is where the Grinders have played teams from as far away as Colorado, Kentucky and Tennessee for the Ohio Cup, said Stutler , who got his nickname from 50 years in the furniture upholstery business.

“When the Grinders first started, we had to travel three to four hours to play a game. There were no other teams around. We were the only team in the state of Indiana,” Stutler said.

There are no rivals, only favorite teams to play and friends, Stutler said, mentioning the Ground Squirrels from Decatur, Ill.; the Chicago Salmon; and the Clodbusters from Dayton, Ohio.

Stutler said base ball is not as competitive as the modern game or softball, and that’s the way his team likes it.

“You’re not out there to wipe out the other teams,” Stutler said.

Stutler said his favorite game was the team’s first Shriners benefit game, an annual event at Grinders Field that raises money for the Shriners Hospitals for Children.