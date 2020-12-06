Group works to get homeless veterans off the street and back on their feet

The pandemic has not stopped Jim Chancellor, president and CEO of American Veterans Collection, from carrying out his mission to help Region veterans this holiday season.
From generous donations and gifts, veterans' families will be provided Christmases at no cost.
Chancellor, an Army veteran who was awarded a Purple Heart for service in Vietnam, said he wants to fulfill the needs of struggling veteran families and grant some holiday wishes along the way.
One mother he reached out to was overjoyed, declining any gifts for her or her husband so her kids could take center stage.
“She said: ‘If you could just get some kind of gaming device for those three teenagers, that would be a gift from heaven,’ ” Chancellor said.
Tradition of service
Improving the lives of veterans often starts with providing basic needs, from a roof over one’s head to a hot meal.
Last year, Chancellor created a project to address homelessness among area veterans.
One weekend every month from November through February visiting homeless veterans received new clothes, toiletries and a place to shower and rest for the night at the Calumet Township Multi-Purpose Center in Gary.
“I just wanted to give them a day off so to speak,” Chancellor said.
Bean-bag games and card tables were set up, and the veterans enjoyed one another’s company each Saturday afternoon.
When the veterans awoke the next day, they met with Chancellor individually to discuss how he could help them.
Each was given a cell phone with 30 days of unlimited talk and text to contact Chancellor if they were in need.
A gift for guiding
Steve Gniadek, an Army veteran living in Whiting, said he would not be enjoying his stability without Chancellor and the American Veterans Collection.
“Jim’s the kind of guy that if you’re willing to help yourself, he will point you in the right direction,” Gniadek said.
According to The Times archives, Gniadek’s financial hardship became so dire he could no longer stay at his apartment. By late 2017, he was homeless, later paying ride-share fees to make it to work.
By spring 2018, Chancellor had coordinated with Habitat for Humanity as well as other area agencies to place Gniadek in a new, furnished apartment.
“(Chancellor) is a resource master, because all the hurdles I had … he knocked them down with the help of other people,” Gniadek said, referring in part to Chancellor’s work with Judge Julie Cantrell of the Lake County Veterans Treatment Court.
Gniadek said Cantrell granted him a path to reacquire his driver’s license and later a commercial driver's license. So Gniadek is again hitting the open road as a truck driver.
“He’s really turned the corner,” Chancellor said.
Finding our finest
According to a recurring study from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, 37,085 veterans experienced homelessness in January 2019.
Though this was 2.1% less than the previous January, homelessness persists among veterans, some of whom are also battling post traumatic stress disorder .
Chancellor said he has provided shelter to many homeless veterans only to see them vanish back into their routine on the streets.
“It’s very difficult, and I’ve battled with this before. … I had to realize that with change comes stress, and that’s what (homeless veterans) are trying to eliminate,” he said.
Ring unbroken
Celebrating the bond all service members share can help lift this weight of war, and Chancellor's program encourages that bond.
He said it was difficult to find those who would listen to his story after he returned home from Vietnam in 1970.
There was a rush for him to return to his bowling team and his baseball league, but little discussion about what he had gone through overseas, he said.
But he said he can always depend on fellow veterans to hear his story without judgment because of their shared experience.
He mentioned Disabled American Veterans meetings as a great, supportive space for veterans.
“We know what that feels like, to go to war,” he said.
To elicit conversations among veterans, the American Veterans Collection came together around Chancellor’s creation and sale of at-cost rings that commemorate veterans and their sacrifices with designs specific to where they served.
Almost 40 years later, the rings span the globe, worn by everyone from Sammy Davis Jr. (the entertainer who served in World War II and died in 1990) to recipients of the Congressional Medal of Honor, Chancellor said.
Lights of fellowship
Bob Carnagey, Commander of DAV Chapter 7 in Hammond, said the first two years he and Chancellor knew each other, neither one knew the other was a Vietnam veteran.
He acquired an American Veterans Collection ring after learning about it from a local paper.
“(Chancellor) supports our activities at the DAV 100% ... and is one of my biggest cheerleaders on some of the things I try to do,” Carnagey said of his longtime friend.
For the holidays this year, Carnagey recommended a veteran’s family to Chancellor and the American Veterans Collection that he thought might need assistance.
He was later surprised to hear the family received its first Christmas tree in almost eight years.
“So you want to know what Jim’s doing? That’s what Jim is doing. He is lighting the Christmas trees,” he said.
