Group works to get homeless veterans off the street and back on their feet

“I just wanted to give them a day off so to speak,” Chancellor said.

Bean-bag games and card tables were set up, and the veterans enjoyed one another’s company each Saturday afternoon.

When the veterans awoke the next day, they met with Chancellor individually to discuss how he could help them.

Each was given a cell phone with 30 days of unlimited talk and text to contact Chancellor if they were in need.

A gift for guiding

Steve Gniadek, an Army veteran living in Whiting, said he would not be enjoying his stability without Chancellor and the American Veterans Collection.

“Jim’s the kind of guy that if you’re willing to help yourself, he will point you in the right direction,” Gniadek said.

According to The Times archives, Gniadek’s financial hardship became so dire he could no longer stay at his apartment. By late 2017, he was homeless, later paying ride-share fees to make it to work.

By spring 2018, Chancellor had coordinated with Habitat for Humanity as well as other area agencies to place Gniadek in a new, furnished apartment.