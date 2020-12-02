Group's mission arises from 18 months of treatment and 10 years of remission to one boy

All those involved in the organization are local and available to talk to those going through the fears and anxiety of a child fighting cancer. To learn more about NICK and talk the families, people can go to the Web site at www.nwicancerkids.org.

There's also an opportunity to help the nonprofit fight the effects of the COVID-29 pandemic on its fundraising efforts.

“It has been a tough year for many nonprofits, and ours is no exception,” said Donna Criner, NICK executive director. “Besides the two fundraisers we host every year, in between we count on the continued support of our community. Since March 13, seven fundraisers planned for us have had to be canceled (because of the pandemic). Some were rescheduled, but some were not.

“We’ve done well with private donations during COVID, thank God, but I would estimate we lost about $42,000 in fundraising revenue, and our annual budget is around $200,000,” Criner said.

“This year has been a record year with 48 families in treatment and with 23 new children being referred to our foundation since the beginning of the year (through October). Although we average and budget for 25 new referrals per year and are a bit ahead of that budget, we remain confident that we will not fall short for these families and those yet to come.”