Group's mission arises from 18 months of treatment and 10 years of remission to one boy

Eleven years ago, a Northwest Indiana boy’s battle with cancer provided the inspiration for his parents to create Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids to provide moral and financial support for families faced with the challenges of the disease.
Drew was just 22 months old in 2007 when he was diagnosed with the disease. A CT scan revealed a tumor behind his eye, and further exams showed more, involving his blood and bone marrow. He was classified as having stage 4 neuroblastoma and given only a 30% chance of survival.
The next 18 months were filled with fives rounds of chemotherapy, three surgeries, triple stem cell transplants of high-dose chemotherapy, 20 rounds of radiation and 10 rounds of oral chemotherapy. The treatments put Drew’s cancer in remission, where it remains allowing him to be a “healthy, active, adventurous pre-teen with a tremendous spirit and a gentle soul.”
Shortly after his treatments were completed, his parents got involved with various childhood charities to try to give back some of the support they received. They soon realized they wanted to do something more to help other local families needing such support.
“We didn’t know many families in the area facing our challenges, but, when we got to know some of them, it became an immediate source of hope and support,” the parents explain on the foundation’s Web site. “We wanted everyone who walked the childhood cancer path to have this same support, no matter their income.”
All those involved in the organization are local and available to talk to those going through the fears and anxiety of a child fighting cancer. To learn more about NICK and talk the families, people can go to the Web site at www.nwicancerkids.org.
There's also an opportunity to help the nonprofit fight the effects of the COVID-29 pandemic on its fundraising efforts.
“It has been a tough year for many nonprofits, and ours is no exception,” said Donna Criner, NICK executive director. “Besides the two fundraisers we host every year, in between we count on the continued support of our community. Since March 13, seven fundraisers planned for us have had to be canceled (because of the pandemic). Some were rescheduled, but some were not.
“We’ve done well with private donations during COVID, thank God, but I would estimate we lost about $42,000 in fundraising revenue, and our annual budget is around $200,000,” Criner said.
“This year has been a record year with 48 families in treatment and with 23 new children being referred to our foundation since the beginning of the year (through October). Although we average and budget for 25 new referrals per year and are a bit ahead of that budget, we remain confident that we will not fall short for these families and those yet to come.”
NICK has helped more than 200 families in eight area counties since it was founded, and one of its major fundraisers involves providing gift cards to help make the holiday shopping less stressful.
“Christmas shopping isn’t easy or affordable when your child is fighting cancer,” the organization says in its “Bedside Shopping 2020” fundraising campaign.
The goal of the campaign is to provide a $100 Amazon gift card for everyone in the immediate family. People can sponsor one or more cards by going to nwicancerkids.org/events.php. They also can donate any amount with checks made payable to The NICK Foundation, P.O. Box 824, Schererville IN 46375.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!