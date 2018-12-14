It was Christmas night. A puppy, just 3 months old, was wandering alone and cold on a street in Michigan City.
Sherri Christopher of Valparaiso couldn’t just pass him by. It wasn’t the first time. The first time she rescued a hapless dog was in 2011 when she picked up a pit bull puppy cast out by its owner. She took the pup home, then learned about fostering dogs until their forever homes can be found. Soon she was transporting dogs from shelters to rescue facilities — and trying to figure out where this was leading.
“One day I was having my conversation with God, asking God about the pet rescue efforts," Christopher says. "God answered, ‘I want you to do this for me,’ and I looked at the ceiling and said, ‘Dog rescue? Me?’ ”
That's what led her to found Guardians of the Green Mile in 2013 as a liaison between shelters and rescues to get dogs — puppies, seniors, moms-to-be — into foster homes until they’re ready for adoption. She even remembers the first dog fostered through Guardians — Edgar, a husky. The group has since rescued more than 200 dogs.
Sarah Pickering, an original board member, came up with the name Guardians of the Green Mile, a reference to 1999 film “The Green Mile,” about a man on death row. Dog fostering programs aim to save dogs from death row.
Though Guardians continually fields email and phone requests to take in animals, "we don’t just see a dog in the cage and take it. We want to know a little of the dog’s temperament, for example. We have a social and legal responsibility to pull dogs (from shelters) that will work well in homes,” says Christopher. “We’ve only had 10 returns in five years, a very low rate.”
Likewise, prospective adopters are asked about their lifestyles to ensure a good family fit. “I won’t set a dog up to fail.”
In foster care, the dog gets a complete veterinary checkup.
Making all that happen takes money. Guardians holds two major fundraisers a year, according to Jen Swertel, who started out as a volunteer and is now events coordinator. St. Pawtrick’s is a corned beef and cabbage dinner held on or near St. Patrick’s Day, this year serving 300-plus dinners at the American Legion Hall, Chesterton, donated for the event. WoofStock — a national event — is the other one, at Valparaiso’s Central Park Plaza and scheduled for Aug. 17, 2019. It features contests, a band, beer tent and food trucks, and raised $15,000 for Guardians in 2018.
Christopher says proceeds from Indiana Antler Supply’s online orders helped Guardians raise the $500 fee for a nonprofit tax-exempt status. Antler Supply (animal antlers used as dog chews) continues to donate a portion of proceeds from its booths at fundraisers. Other fundraisers are imagination-driven, says Christopher, who adds, “We’ve always been able to raise the money. We’re doing God’s work, not ours.”
Finding volunteers to foster dogs and other tasks is another challenge.
“We take on dogs others don’t want to take on, sometimes because they’re aggressive or for other reasons. That can scare people off, but we work with the dogs and train them and change their lives,” says Swertel.
As for volunteers, Swertel says all are good-hearted but they also must understand the commitment involved. “People sometimes over-commit to different causes or don’t realize what the work entails. Fortunately we have committed people on our board who follow through.”
Guardians doesn’t take in strays or owner-surrendered pets because all dogs are fostered until ready for adoption. If an owner is having trouble, “we’ll find out what we can do to help keep your pet," Christopher says. She encourages owners to make provisions for their pets so the dog isn't sent to a shelter if they have to go into a nursing home, for example.
Guardians of the Green Mile accepts donations are through Pay Pal at www.gotgm.org/Help.html.
To submit an adoption or foster application, visit www.gotgm.org/adopt.html.