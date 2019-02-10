When it comes to wedding planning, there’s a lot to consider.
One item, however, can leave a lasting impression with your guests:
Favors are the perfect way to thank guests for sharing their special day. From personalized to funky, here are a few ways you can send your guests home with one final memory from your wedding.
Gourmet popcorn
Popcorn-filled bags or tins are an easy, yet elegant, parting gift for guests. Epic Gourmet Popcorn in Dyer, for example, works with brides and grooms to provide imaginative flavors that will impress.
With nearly 65 flavors in the shop and 300 online, the bride and groom can offer a variety or choose one that fits their theme. Gourmet flavors include angel food cake, loaded baked potato, dark chocolate, cinnamon toast and margarita.
Visit epicpopcorn.com.
Sweet treats
Who doesn’t like to go home with a sweet? And, Northwest Indiana has plenty to offer.
“When it comes to weddings, you want to be sure everything is just perfect,” says Laurie Norris, owner of Tiddleywink Toffee.
The homemade toffee provider offers batches of Thin English Delight “just like Mom used to bake,” Norris says. A very thin toffee base is slathered in milk or dark chocolate and covered with a variety of toppings.
“Being a custom order, I can provide any size favor and packaging, matching the theme or colors of the wedding,” she said. “I can also do bulk toffee for each table or a sweets buffet.”
Visit tiddleywinktoffee.com.
Mother Wilma’s Marshmallow Factory also offers tasty treats, including Moon Pies, caramels and artisan marshmallows with flavors like S’mores, Raspberry Ripple and Mint Chocolate Chip.
Visit motherwilmas.com.
Richly flavored
It’s almost maple syrup time in the Region, and small bottles of Runamok Maple syrup make good favors. Besides a pancake topper, maple syrup also is good as a sweetener in lattes, a cooking ingredient and in specialty cocktails. Adding a recipe card with the syrup is the perfect way to show how versatile it is. Though available online, the syrup also can be purchased at Wild Birds Unlimited in Schererville.
Other ideas that keep the celebration going with rich flavors include miniature bottles of champagne, hot cocoa mix and individually boxed gourmet doughnuts.
Visit runamokmaple.com
Customized favors
Stickers aren’t only for kids. Toast handcrafted stickers made from sustainable wood allow the bride and groom to create a design that matches their wedding theme or personality.
Other customized options include tote bags, shot glasses or coffee mugs with guests’ names on them.
Visit toastmade.com.
Other novelties
When Molly Conway got married, she and her husband used their love for reading to create favors. A manager at a national publisher, Ulysses Press, Conway says she gave each guest a book.
“We made a list of all of our guests and trawled through library sales, Goodwill, Salvation Army, etc. for books we thought each person would like,” she said. “We didn’t spend more than $2 on any book and most were 50 cents or a quarter, so it was a very inexpensive favor.”
She said it was a great way to offer something personal without breaking the bank or engaging in a crafting frenzy.
“For folks we didn’t know well, we just chose one of our favorites, and we had a little table with a few extras that said, ‘Already read it? Wanna swap? Here are some of our all-time faves!’ ” she said.
Similar gift ideas include mixed CDs or iTunes playlists that can be downloaded, lottery tickets or a charitable gift made in honor of the guest.