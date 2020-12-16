Habitat for Humanity keeps building on its initiatives in Northwest Indiana

Habitat for Humanity Northwest Indiana is giving families the opportunity of a lifetime — a home for the holidays.
“This is a life changing experience. Owning a house and paying it off so that their children have this, this is an asset that will stay in the family for many years. It’s absolutely a game changer,” says Dawn Michaels, executive director of Habitat for Humanity Northwest Indiana.
Habitat builds homes or repairs those that have been donated to the organization. They then sell those homes to struggling working families that meet certain income criteria.
“Every family has to have a need, whether a financial need or inferior living conditions. Each partner family that we work with is between 30% and 80% of the average income in Lake County,” Michaels said.
For a family of four, the qualifying annual income range is $26,200-$59,000.
“We call them partner families because they have to partner with us,” she continued. “They have to put in 300 sweat equity hours, so they are building their own house or another family’s home or working at the ReStore.”
In addition, partner families are required to provide a $2,500 down payment and take a financial basics class offered by author Dave Ramsey.
Habitat for Humanity is wrapping up its large Field of Dreams project in Gary. The city donated two empty blocks at 17th and Adams and 18th and Adams on which Habitat has been building homes for partner families for several years.
Other town in the Region with Habitat for Humanity homes are Lowell, Lake Station, Merrillville and Hammond.
Wende Burbridge, director of development for Habitat for Humanity Northwest Indiana, says it’s about more than just a roof over a family’s head.
“The impact of home is multigenerational,” Burbridge said. “Studies show that kids who grow up in a stable home are more successful in school, less likely for teen pregnancy, less likely to do drugs, because they expect to have their own home someday.”
The ReStore, Habitat for Humanity’s retail operation, stocks new and gently used items donated to the organization. All proceeds go back to Habitat for Humanity.
Though Habitat for Humanity is a well known national organization, Michaels says that the local organization has struggled to find distressed properties in recent years.
“There aren’t many distressed homes right now; they are gobbled up by people that are flipping homes,” she said. “What we do is we repair some of these distressed homes when they’re donated.”
Especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, Habitat for Humanity needs more resources to provide homes to those in need in Lake County.
“If you’re told to stay home, what does your home look like?” Michaels said. “What if your conditions are so uncomfortable that you have trouble staying at home? What if the wind is coming through your windows, and your NIPSCO bill is $400 a month? Or what if there’s mold? We’ve removed families from very difficult situations.”
Burbridge says the pandemic has reduced donations the organization usually receives — particularly corporate sponsorships.
“Companies, not that they don’t want to support us, but they’re very reserved right now,” she said. “During the warmer months, we would usually have one or two companies come out every week. That didn’t happen too much this year.
“That’s a big impact, since we depend on their financial support and their volunteer help. It helps keep the cost of the home down,” she added.
However, Burbridge is hopeful for year-end donations, she said.
“Churches have been wonderful in supporting us; their congregations are taking up special collections and we are enormously grateful to them. We’ll see how the holidays turn out,” she said.
People interested in getting involved with Habitat for Humanity, whether with a donation or by volunteering, are encouraged to visit the organization’s website, www.habitat.org/us/gary/hfh-northwest-indiana, or call 219-923-7265. Volunteer opportunities may include working on a home build site, working in the ReStore, testing appliances, fixing furniture and more.
Those interested in donating hands-on services or contributions, should call 219-972-3000.
“When you’re putting items away that you may not want next year or if you’re not sure you want to keep that dresser or coffee table, call us and we’ll pick it up,” Michaels said. “There’s lots of ways to help, it’s not just writing a check. If you’re getting new appliances, we want those almond refrigerators. Somebody needs it.”
