Habitat for Humanity keeps building on its initiatives in Northwest Indiana

Burbridge says the pandemic has reduced donations the organization usually receives — particularly corporate sponsorships.

“Companies, not that they don’t want to support us, but they’re very reserved right now,” she said. “During the warmer months, we would usually have one or two companies come out every week. That didn’t happen too much this year.

“That’s a big impact, since we depend on their financial support and their volunteer help. It helps keep the cost of the home down,” she added.

However, Burbridge is hopeful for year-end donations, she said.

“Churches have been wonderful in supporting us; their congregations are taking up special collections and we are enormously grateful to them. We’ll see how the holidays turn out,” she said.

People interested in getting involved with Habitat for Humanity, whether with a donation or by volunteering, are encouraged to visit the organization’s website, www.habitat.org/us/gary/hfh-northwest-indiana, or call 219-923-7265. Volunteer opportunities may include working on a home build site, working in the ReStore, testing appliances, fixing furniture and more.

Those interested in donating hands-on services or contributions, should call 219-972-3000.

“When you’re putting items away that you may not want next year or if you’re not sure you want to keep that dresser or coffee table, call us and we’ll pick it up,” Michaels said. “There’s lots of ways to help, it’s not just writing a check. If you’re getting new appliances, we want those almond refrigerators. Somebody needs it.”

