Hammond Rotary marks 100 years of supporting community efforts

The Rotary Club of Hammond, the city’s oldest service club, recently celebrated its 100th anniversary.
“For many years, we did a large Christmas party for the children at the Carmelite Home (for Boys) from 1932-2010,” says Stephanie Madison, vice president and community and client market director for First Merchants Bank and Rotary president for 2020/2021. “The Rotarians visited with gifts, and we always had someone dressed up as Santa. It was a very joyous time for the children. In most recent years, we supported the Haven House (for Women) with gifts for the children and mothers. Rotarian Lisa Wien was the executive director there before her retirement. She would supply us with a list of needs and wants.”
Now amidst a pandemic, the Rotary Club is focusing on other projects, some a continuation of what they’ve been doing for decades and some new.
Wien’s list of needs inspired Madison, who has held a feminine product drive each winter, one that is so successful that Rotary receives enough supplies to donate to the Haven House, St. Jude House and Sojourner Truth House, all shelters for women.
Other major Rotary projects include a recognition luncheon for Hammond’s top high school students, held since 1982, and support of many nonprofit organizations such as Books, Brushes and Band; Hammond YMCA; Towle Theater and Franciscan Alliance. "Between 2007-2017, we distributed almost 14,000 dictionaries to third graders in Hammond," said Madison, also noting financial contributions to the construction of the Hammond water filtration plant and marina.
“The Youth Leadership Camp (RYLA) has high school kids attend from all over the state,” says Madison. “Kids have to complete an application at school and then have a referral from a teacher or their principal. We meet the kids before and after the camp and the difference in them is amazing. They tell us about the leadership skills that they discovered over that one weekend and how they will help them in the future with their careers.”
When the club was organized in 1921 with the purpose networking, fellowship and contributing in a way that signifies “service above self.” All 21 members were men, including such Hammond movers and shakers as banker Frank Hammond and publisher Henry Conkey, members of Hammond first famillies. Women weren’t allowed to join until 1987.
Their "service above self" mission extends to the world with a major emphasis on clean water. "We have built wells in Kenya and Nicaragua," Madison said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 780 million people worldwide do not have access to an improved water source and an estimated 2.5 billion people, more than 35% of the world's population. lack access to improved sanitation.
Through their water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) programs, Rotarians work to increase access to quality of water and sanitation by mobilizing resources, forming partnerships and investing in infrastructure and training resulting in long-term change. These changes reduce the number of waterborne diseases, children stay healthier and can attend school more regularly, and mothers can spend more time with their families instead of carrying water.
“We do a lot of things here in our community, but there is an aspect of Rotary that is global,” says Madison. “Access to clean water is an issue that continues to impact communities around the world in ways we don’t even think about here in the U.S. In addition to the health impacts of drinking dirty water, girls are often impacted because they are kept out of school so that they can travel during the day to the nearest clean water source. We have partnered with clubs in different parts of the world and have pooled funds to build wells in some very vulnerable areas of the world.”
For more information, to donate or apply for membership, visit hammondrotary.org.
