Hanover Central High English teacher, coach says the future in good hands

Michelle Duffy of Cedar Lake doesn’t believe the negative stereotypes about today’s younger generations. As a teacher at Hanover Central High School, she sees the potential in today’s youth.
“I love knowing that the world will be in very capable hands. Every year I am impressed beyond measure at the intelligence, creativity, and kindness that these ‘children’ possess,” said Duffy. “If I had any other job, it would be easy to buy into the argument that we're in trouble because we are shown the very worst of what the world has to offer. I have the privilege of seeing the very best."
Duffy is a graduate of Hanover Central and Ball State University. She teaches English 10, English 10 Honors and Student Media.
She recalled a moment in 8th grade that made her realize that she wanted to be a educator. “My teacher, who is now my sister-in-law, had us complete poetry books. I fell in love with the idea that people I thought I knew could be deeply talented beyond what they showed outwardly to others,” she recalled.
One of Duffy's biggest challenges is technology. “It is a blessing, but it is also a tremendous hurdle. As an English teacher, I have seen a significant decline in the application of original thought,” Duffy explained. “Why create a new idea when Google can provide it for them? Why read a novel when nearly every facet of a novel has been dissected and regurgitated for them? That's the real challenge. How do I beat Google? How do I make my students understand that their thoughts are better than what the Internet can provide?”
But with this hard work comes rewards, which Duffy said take the form of gratitude from former students in the hallways, in a message or on social media. “It doesn't matter what medium, and it doesn't matter how much time has passed. When a student tells me that I helped them in some way, academically or emotionally, that is everything,” said Duffy.
A lot of Duffy’s time is also spent coaching cross country and watching her own kids participate in sports. She is vice president of the Parent Teacher Student Organization at Hanover Central and vice president of the Hanover Central Jr. Wildcats Basketball program for girls. She has served in some capacity with the program for seven years and coached at various levels, as well. In her spare time, she enjoys working out, gardening and reading “for the sake of reading, not for analysis,” she said.
Duffy married her high school sweetheart 16 years ago. They have three children.
“They keep us insanely busy, and I use that adverb intentionally,” she said. “Most days, I don't know which way is up, but I always have a voice in my ear telling me that we will miss all of the chaos one day, so I'm trying to soak it up and give this life everything I can.”