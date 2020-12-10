High school senior is driving force for food pantry collections

“Meijer in Mokena has been very generous, donating 500 bags at a time” for Zarris to distribute to prospective donors.

“She does all the distribution,” her father, Ken Zarris, said, “and I drive around and help put it in our car. I’m extremely proud of her. She’s done an outstanding job, and she’s done it with no prompting from us.”

“She’s very respectful,” Hetfleisch said. “She puts a note on each one of the bags, explaining the food drive.”

“She’ll bring in 40, 50, 60 bags at a time,” she said. “I was just like, ‘Wow!’ ”

“It’s been amazing, the response that she gets,” Ken Zarris said.

From Thanksgiving to New Year’s is often the busiest time for food pantries, Hetfleisch said. “Between Lauren and a lot of stuff from the Boy Scouts and our other generous donors, we’re OK for a while,” she said.

Hetfleisch said a number of 12- to 14-pound turkeys are expected before Thanksgiving, and there’s a list of people, currently 29, who have promised to lend support if anything is needed.