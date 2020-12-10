High school senior is driving force for food pantry collections

“With this COVID, so many people have reached out, asking what we needed, how they could help,” said Jeannine Hetfleisch, director of the Frankfort Township Food Pantry. “It’s great how many people want to pitch in.”
Among the pantry’s standout volunteers is Marist High School senior Lauren Zarris.
“A lot of students just do this to get their hours — collect their community service hours — 20 to 25 hours over a four-year period,” Hetfleisch said. “Lauren has more than 500 hours, and she plans on doing this until she’s done with high school.
“It’s amazing,” she said. “Who does that? What teenager does that?”
Zarris said her efforts are a result of the pandemic causing the cancellation of Marist’s regularly scheduled Senior Service project that assists area hospitals, nursing homes and schools. “Since they canceled, I thought, ‘What else can I do?’ ” she said. The result was the Aug. 31 launch of an ongoing food drive and fundraiser.
“I do most of the work myself,” Zarris said. “My parents help with collection.”
Zarris explained that she moves from neighborhood to neighborhood “handing out bags to neighbors in Frankfort and Mokena. People put donations in the bag, and I pick them up a week later.”
“Meijer in Mokena has been very generous, donating 500 bags at a time” for Zarris to distribute to prospective donors.
“She does all the distribution,” her father, Ken Zarris, said, “and I drive around and help put it in our car. I’m extremely proud of her. She’s done an outstanding job, and she’s done it with no prompting from us.”
“She’s very respectful,” Hetfleisch said. “She puts a note on each one of the bags, explaining the food drive.”
“She’ll bring in 40, 50, 60 bags at a time,” she said. “I was just like, ‘Wow!’ ”
“It’s been amazing, the response that she gets,” Ken Zarris said.
From Thanksgiving to New Year’s is often the busiest time for food pantries, Hetfleisch said. “Between Lauren and a lot of stuff from the Boy Scouts and our other generous donors, we’re OK for a while,” she said.
Hetfleisch said a number of 12- to 14-pound turkeys are expected before Thanksgiving, and there’s a list of people, currently 29, who have promised to lend support if anything is needed.
Among the challenges of 2020, Hetfleisch said, is adapting to new ways to get the pantry’s food to its clients. “We’re not even letting clients into the pantry right now,” she said. “They give us a grocery list, and our volunteers do the shopping, then take it out to them.”
In addition to collecting foods, Lauren Zarris has created a GoFundMe page with a goal of raising $1,000 for the pantry. It allows people “to donate money, if they want to, instead of food,” she said.
Ken Zarris said that people “have had a better response to the food drive,” donating more heavily in the form of groceries, rather than donating money through the GoFundMe page.
Hetfleisch said that sometimes the act of shopping for and donating food items helps people to feel as if they’re making a more tangible contribution and that the food pantry appreciates donations in any form, including groceries and gift cards.
After she graduates from Marist, Lauren Zarris plans to attend college to pursue studies in engineering.
To contribute to Lauren Zarris’s fundraiser, visit www.gofundme.com/f/food-drive-helping-those-struggling-during-covid. For more information about the Frankfort Township Food Pantry, visit www.frankforttownship.com/p/food_pantry_general_information.
