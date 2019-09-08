In addition to offering a variety of facilities, activities and programs, the Highland Parks and Recreation Department for years has been bringing culture to the community.
The department has accomplished that through numerous enrichment programs that focus on art, music and dance.
Fred Holly is the instructor for nearly all of the art classes available in Highland.
“Fred has a great following,” said Dave Byers, Highland's recreation director.
He said Holly has brought decades of teaching art to his 17 years with the parks department.
“Some of his works are on display at the Indiana State Museum,” Byers said.
Classes taught by Holly include colored pencil, acrylic painting and the fantasy art workshop.
The colored pencil course teaches beginning and advanced techniques, and the next six-week session begins Oct. 21.
The six-week acrylic painting program, which teaches techniques and best practices, is scheduled to start Oct. 18.
The cost for the colored pencil and the acrylic programs are $43 for residents and $48 for nonresidents.
A fantasy art workshop is offered from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 12. Participants will draw and paint fantasy art. The cost is $15 for residents and $18 for nonresidents.
Stephanie Spencer is the instructor for the canvas paint nights program that offers step-by-step instruction in painting a canvas. No experience is necessary.
“We display samples of the upcoming painting each month in our front office and those (paintings) have been a great way to garner attention and participants,” Byers said the of the program, which has attracted as many as 30 people for a class.
The next canvas paint night will be Oct. 17, and participants will paint a scarecrow. The cost is $25 for residents and $30 for nonresidents.
Other holiday-themed canvas paint night classes will take place in November and December.
In music, Tom Suroviak has taught piano since 2013, Byers said.
The classes, open to those 8 and older, use an electronic keyboard and focus on reading music, hand positioning and other aspects of playing the piano. Beginning and intermediate/advanced programs are offered.
The next eight-week program starts Nov. 5. Up to 15 people can participate in classes.
The fee is $80 for residents and $85 for nonresidents. There also is a $10 charge for a music book and a $3 per week keyboard rental fee.
For more than 20 years, Highland residents and nonresidents alike have tripped the light fantastic in ballroom dancing classes.
“It seems to have only gotten more popular over the years with the TV show 'Dancing with the Stars,' ” Byers said.
Charlie Capek and Patti Valentine are the current instructors, and they cover different steps and routines, Byers said.
The ballroom dance program offers beginner and intermediate/advanced sessions. The next eight-week class will start Nov. 11.
Fee is $48 for residents and $53 for nonresidents. For couples, it's $91 for residents and $96 for nonresidents.
If people are looking for classes that aren't currently available, they can approach the parks staff with their ideas.
Byers said the offerings are based on community interest.
“Oftentimes, instructors seek us as an avenue to teach classes in something they love,” Byers said, “We handle the logistics of advertising, facility space, registrations … and they bring their expertise.”
Those registering for parks programs for the first time must do so at the Lincoln Community Center, 2450 Lincoln St.
“Once they’re in our software system, they’ll be able to log-in online to register for programs,” Byers said.
Call the parks office at 219-838-0114 for information about programs.