Historical marker highlights significance of steel to Northwest Indiana

Since 1946, according to information provided by Shira Cohen, communications and corporate responsibility specialist at ArcelorMittal USA, the format has been the large roadside marker, which has the familiar dark blue background with gold lettering and the outline of the state of Indiana at the top. More than 650 of these types of markers have been installed.

“Councilwoman Toni Biacardi submitted the application for this marker topic on behalf of the Town of Burns Harbor in 2017, working closely in conjunction with representatives from ArcelorMittal,” says Pfeiffer. “Our board approved it that August 2017, and IHB staff began researching the topic and writing the text the following spring. IHB was really interested in seeing other state markers installed in Porter County, and while we have other topics that briefly reference the steel industry in Lake County, none focused on the growth of the industry in the northwest portion of the state. This seemed like a great opportunity to share part of this history, provide the context regarding the early development of steel plants along southern Lake Michigan, examine this plant in particular, and to tell part of the story about conservation in this region of the state as well.”