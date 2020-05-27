Historical marker highlights significance of steel to Northwest Indiana

In the early 1900s, steel plants were developed on southern Lake Michigan to improve access to growing Midwest markets. After purchasing 3,300 acres in Porter County, Bethlehem Steel built and began its Burns Harbor operations in 1964.
The plant’s development brought not only economic gain but also spurred local conservation efforts leading to the creation of the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore in 1966. The Burns Harbor plant was key to building the Port of Indiana and incorporation of the Town of Burns Harbor in 1967. Designed as a fully integrated plant, it relies on the port for transporting raw materials. Since 1969, Burns Harbor remains the newest integrated U.S. steel facility. Global steelmaker ArcelorMittal bought it in 2007.
Because of its importance to Duneland, the plant has been honored with Legacy of Steel / Burns Harbor Steel Plant historical marker, one of more than 1,600 in the state.
“State historical markers commemorate people, places, events, businesses, and organizations that have had a significant impact on Indiana and/or the nation's history,” says Casey Elizabeth Pfeiffer, historical marker program director, Indiana Historical Bureau Division, Indiana State Library. “These markers help us return stories to the historical landscapes in which they belong, and they give us the opportunity to inform and educate the public about a variety of topics that have shaped the state.”
The Legacy of Steel state historical marker was unveiled at its dedication ceremony Oct. 20, 2018. Located in front of the Burns Harbor Town Hall, at 1240 N. Boo Rd. It showcases the expansion and effect of the steel industry in Northwest Indiana after World War II.
“Bethlehem Steel was one of the country's leading steel producers in the 20th Century and its Burns Harbor plant was the company’s first in the Midwest,” continues Pfeiffer. “The marker also looks at the relationship between industry and conservation in the northwest portion of the state. While there were many efforts to preserve the Indiana Dunes throughout the early 1900s and much work had already been done, the development of the Burns Harbor Steel Plant and growing industry in the area increased efforts by many to save the dunes, eventually leading to the creation of the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore in 1966 — as of 2019, Indiana Dunes National Park.”
The marker was made possible by ArcelorMittal, the largest steelmaker in the U.S., the Town of Burns Harbor, and the Indiana Historical Bureau.
“ArcelorMittal is extremely proud to have the significance, or our Burns Harbor facility recognized with an Indiana state historical marker in 2018 which commemorates the development and legacy of the steel industry in Burns Harbor,” said Bill Steers, general manager of communications and corporate responsibility for the steelmaker. “We believe the marker is one of many opportunities throughout the region for residents and visitors alike to better understand and by extension, preserve the important cultural, ecological and industrial heritage of the area.”
Since 1946, according to information provided by Shira Cohen, communications and corporate responsibility specialist at ArcelorMittal USA, the format has been the large roadside marker, which has the familiar dark blue background with gold lettering and the outline of the state of Indiana at the top. More than 650 of these types of markers have been installed.
“Councilwoman Toni Biacardi submitted the application for this marker topic on behalf of the Town of Burns Harbor in 2017, working closely in conjunction with representatives from ArcelorMittal,” says Pfeiffer. “Our board approved it that August 2017, and IHB staff began researching the topic and writing the text the following spring. IHB was really interested in seeing other state markers installed in Porter County, and while we have other topics that briefly reference the steel industry in Lake County, none focused on the growth of the industry in the northwest portion of the state. This seemed like a great opportunity to share part of this history, provide the context regarding the early development of steel plants along southern Lake Michigan, examine this plant in particular, and to tell part of the story about conservation in this region of the state as well.”
