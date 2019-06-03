Many boys dream of growing up to be a professional baseball player.
John Mallee was one.
And through the requisite hard work, talent and perseverance, Mallee reached his goal. He not only played professional baseball, but he also works with some of the best players in the major leagues as a hitting coach.
The Schererville resident is the hitting coach for the Philadelphia Phillies. Returning to Philadelphia was kind of a full-circle moment; it’s where his baseball career began. He was drafted by the Phillies in the 1991 amateur draft out of University of Illinois and played in its minor league system.
Mallee moved into coaching, serving as a minor league hitting coach for the Milwaukee Brewers, Montreal Expos and Florida Marlins before becoming a major league hitting coach for the Florida Marlins, Houston Astros and Chicago Cubs.
"I always wanted to stay in baseball after my playing career,” said Mallee. “I started giving private lessons at a baseball school then worked for the White Sox training academies for a bit and got a chance to coach pro ball in the minors for the Brewers. Once I got into coaching professional baseball, my dream was to coach in the big leagues. Dreams do come true.”
Growing up in Chicago’s Hegewisch neighborhood, Mallee was a Cubs fan and wanted to be part of his favorite team. In 2014, he was named the team’s hitting coach and he played an integral part in guiding it to the first World Championship in 108 years.
Getting drafted to play pro baseball and being with the Cubs during the 2016 championship season are what he considers his biggest career highlights. His favorite memory of that season? “That last out in game seven and then standing on the field celebrating it with my wife and sons. It was amazing,” he said.
Mallee has established quite a reputation in the sport and has gained the respect of some of the game’s stars, many of whom view him as a mentor.
“John Mallee has been a big influence for me. He taught me things about my swing that nobody else had pointed out. He has helped me with my approach as well as with driving the ball,” said 2009 National League Rookie of the Year Chris Coghlan after they worked together in Florida.
He also saw the move to the Phillies as another opportunity to work with a talented young team as he had done with the Cubs. It’s worth noting that at the time of deadline, the Phillies were leading the National League East.
He and wife, Candy, have two sons who are promising baseball players. Mallee founded the Northwest Indiana Shockers, a nonprofit travel baseball club.
Although Mallee has worked all over the country and in Canada, Schererville is home.
“We decided to keep the house in Northwest Indiana so the kids could always have a home base,” he said. “There’s no guarantees in baseball that you will be with the same team or area for any given period of time. I wanted my sons to go to Mt. Carmel High School (in Chicago) like I did because it’s an extension of my family when I’m not there. My wife is amazing and they have always had her there along with the family so they always have support there.”