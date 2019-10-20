Once slated to be called Liverpool, the area where the Calumet and Deep Rivers meet was reinvented in 1847 by George Earle, who dammed the Deep River five miles upstream creating Lake George. Building a grist mill, Earle, an Englishman, named the city he would have called Liverpool for his brother, Frederick Hobart Earle.
Early on, much of Hobart’s success was built on the brick manufacturing business, says Paula Isolampi, president of the Hobart Historical Society.
The largest maker, W.B. Owens Hollow Porous Clay Tile Works, founded in 1886, covered 35 acres and could turn out 70 tons of finished product a day. During the Civil War, an expansive lumber yard, planning mill and contractor’s supply house also opened, employing many community members.
Brick and lumber were used to build the downtown, with many of these structures enduring.
“I think one of the most interesting things about downtown Hobart is that it’s a collection of styles from different eras—turn of the last century including Commercial Vernacular and Italianate Commercial, the revival styles such as Gothic and Colonial to the 1960s postmodern architecture like City Hall,” says Sergio Mendoza, Hobart city planner, noting the brisk market for purchasing and rehabbing older homes.
Mendoza and his wife, Lisa, are restoring the large Dutch Colonial Revival house built in 1909 at the corner of 2nd and Center Streets. Known as the Dr. Edwin Gordon home for its first resident, the house also was occupied by a former city mayor and nuns who taught at St. Bridget Catholic School. Now the Mendozas are returning the grand home to its roots as a single family home.
“We’re keeping the architectural integrity of the house as well,” Mendoza says of the three-plus story home that once had a ballroom on the third floor.
Mendoza knows what he's doing as author of "Hobart," an Images of America book that tells the city's history through vintage photos and descriptive captions.
The Art Theatre in the city’s downtown has kept its original purpose. Built in 1941, the theater retains its Art Deco designs and polished tiles. Mendoza describes it as Midwest Art Deco, not as glitzy as what he calls
Great Gatsby Art Deco.
In 2012, the Art was recognized by Keep Indie Visible, an organization dedicated to the preservation of small theaters, because of its historic significance, the density of its location and the passion of its owners.
Other older buildings are being restored and repurposed. Bistro 54, a restaurant in a Victoria cottage built in 1895 overlooking Lake George and the Hobart Dam, was once a family home and is among the oldest buildings in the downtown. What was once Abbotts Restaurant, a popular eatery that opened in 1945, is now Café 339.
The Hobart History Center includes a museum at 706 E. 4th St. that is a former Carnegie Library. The historical society purchased the building, built in 1914 and opened in 1915, in 1968, says Isolampi.
“We have a genealogy research department, historic photos and many artifacts, some from our earliest settlers,” says Isolampi.
Among these are an old rope bed, the forerunner of bed springs, according to Isolampi.
“That’s where the term sleep tight comes from,” says Isolampi, referring to the saying “sleep tight, don't let the bedbugs bite” a cue to tighten the bed ropes before turning in. The bedbugs refer to the bed wrench used to tighten the ropes and a warning not to pinch your fingers with the wrench.
“We also have a fleam, which is over 200 years old,” Isolampi says of the pre-Civil War tool used for bloodletting, believed to cure all sorts of illnesses.
Another artifact is a very rare vertical giraffe piano from Dr. Gordon’s home.
James Pavelka, who is active in Hobart, notes that the historical society recently restored a home that former Mayor Fred Rose built in 1908; the old Pennsylvania Railroad Station, known as the Pennsy Depot, which now houses the Chamber of Commerce; and the First United Methodist Church, which is now on the National Register of Historic Places. Often the historical society works with the Northwest Field Office of Indiana Landmarks.
History is a sense of discovery and Mendoza says he and his wife have made interesting discoveries while restoring their home including old medicine bottles and a nun’s shoe.
“You just never know what you’ll discover,” says Mendoza.