Hobby becomes a passion, outlet for Michigan City man

Petreikis has shot everything from events to portraits to sports to weddings, but his favorite is nature and beach photography. “I do enjoy photographing landscapes, and we have some beautiful sunsets around here,” he said. “The lighthouse in Michigan City is another favorite. I also enjoy doing some street photography, just walking around taking photos of the buildings and the people who are just walking around in their daily lives.”

He considers his photographs to be more of a “graphic story,” where he tells a story through the lens. “It makes the viewer feel like they’re part of the experience even if they weren’t there,” he said.

When he’s not working one of his two jobs, he enjoys music, spending time with friends and at the lakefront and walking trails in and around the Dunes, usually with a camera in hand.

His advice for aspiring photographers is that when they're getting started it’s not so much the camera that is important as it is for you to just practice. Even working with your phone camera is a great way to get started.