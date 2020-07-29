Hobby becomes a passion, outlet for Michigan City man

Dan Petreikis would be one of those people. The machinist works part time as a digital journalist.
Though he’s always had an interest in photography, he started practicing it professionally several years ago. He was a salesman for a car dealership and started managing a blog on the dealer’s website. The dealership had a partnership with the local newspaper, and he became familiar with the staff when they were at the dealership, which led to his part-time gig as a journalist.
When he was working at the car dealership he noticed a digital camera for sale at a pawn shop and it sparked memories of how much fun he had taking photos as a child. Back then he recalls snapping a roll of film and pestering his mom to take it to the store for developing.
“I remember walking around taking photos of everything I could as a child and then bothering my mom to develop the film,” he said. “I bought my camera at a Hobart pawn shop about seven years ago, but before then I hadn’t touched a camera in years.”
He has improved his skills through YouTube videos and lots of practice. “I have sold some of my photographs online through my website and a few other sites, and my photographs have been used in dozens, if not hundreds, of websites in advertisements around the world,” he said. “I even sold a photograph that was used by Rolling Stone on its website, so I’m pretty proud of that.”
Petreikis has shot everything from events to portraits to sports to weddings, but his favorite is nature and beach photography. “I do enjoy photographing landscapes, and we have some beautiful sunsets around here,” he said. “The lighthouse in Michigan City is another favorite. I also enjoy doing some street photography, just walking around taking photos of the buildings and the people who are just walking around in their daily lives.”
He considers his photographs to be more of a “graphic story,” where he tells a story through the lens. “It makes the viewer feel like they’re part of the experience even if they weren’t there,” he said.
When he’s not working one of his two jobs, he enjoys music, spending time with friends and at the lakefront and walking trails in and around the Dunes, usually with a camera in hand.
His advice for aspiring photographers is that when they're getting started it’s not so much the camera that is important as it is for you to just practice. Even working with your phone camera is a great way to get started.
“Go out and start shooting everything — flowers, buildings, people. On YouTube there are literally thousands of tutorial videos that will show you everything you need to know. There are also some local photography clubs that you can find through Facebook that have a lot of people who are very friendly and welcoming and will be more than willing to help you out and guide you and mentor you.”
You can view Petreikis’ work at danpetrikis.com and danpetrekis.picfair.com.
