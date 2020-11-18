Holiday 1 puzzle page

Last Monday night we got the call we've been dreading. The assistant principal told me over the phone that our son, a 13-year-old autistic boy with Down syndrome, had been exposed to Covid-19 the previous week by "someone who works closely with him" in his special education classroom. My wife soon developed symptoms and tested positive, my son's been running a low fever all week and I've had a weird dry cough. Covid has come to our home.