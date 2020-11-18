Holiday 1 puzzle page

Tom Reubens died of cardiac arrest while asleep in his Seneca Falls, New York, home last year. Now, his family is seeking to raise awareness about genetic syndromes that can kill apparently healthy people at any age.
Last Monday night we got the call we've been dreading. The assistant principal told me over the phone that our son, a 13-year-old autistic boy with Down syndrome, had been exposed to Covid-19 the previous week by "someone who works closely with him" in his special education classroom. My wife soon developed symptoms and tested positive, my son's been running a low fever all week and I've had a weird dry cough. Covid has come to our home.
The office of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis confirmed to CNN on Wednesday that a data analyst their office recently hired is the same person who is alleged, in recent reporting from the Miami Herald, to have spread Covid-19 conspiracy theories online.
After weeks of appealing to residents for help in slowing the spread of Covid-19, several governors have now issued stringent new measures to get the virus under control ahead of what some experts predict could be a brutal winter season.