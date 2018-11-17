The winter holiday market at the South Shore Convention & Visitors Authority’s “A Christmas Story” Comes Home was so much fun on one day, vendor Kandee Koehler was delighted that this year the event has doubled to two, the weekend of Dec. 1-2.
“We were here last year and we loved it,” said Koehler, of South Holland, one of the partners in Unique Yard Art. “It was absolutely holiday-ish,” she said of the site, a heated tent that houses the market’s dozen-plus vendors. When she learned it was expanding to two days, “I was like, sign me up, girlfriend!”
Koehler and partners Mary Mundee of Lansing and Susan Zerante of St. John will be selling the repurposed items, “vintage-y things,” that make up Unique Yard Art’s inventory.
“We go to estate sales, resale shops, sometimes lower ourselves to dumpster diving,” she explained of the raw materials the trio transforms. Koehler specializes in hand-sewn items, Mundee works in spray paint and Zerante, Koehler said, “is amazing with the hot glue gun.”
Prices top out at $20-$30, and 90 percent of their merchandise is less than $10. “People are coming to the show to show the kids the ‘Christmas Story’ stuﬀ, they’re not putting in their budget to buy stuﬀ…We try to keep the prices low to sell more so that we can buy more. We love the thrill of the hunt, being with the customers.”
Cornelia Baum of Lansing will be at the market for the ﬁrst time with her BohoLiving merchandise, which includes macrame, macrame jewelry and bohemian-inspired home decor and accessories.
“It’s West Coast California meets Midwest farmhouse with bohemian-inspired merchandise,” she explained.
Abbey and Dawn Sylvester, the mother-daughter duo who have operated the St. John-based 2 Old Goats Market for the last year, will be bringing the energy via their recently launched coﬀee line.
“We will be selling by the cup and by our one-pound bags of coﬀee,” they said in an email. “We have the Dancing Goat, which is our extra bold, the Wandering Goat, which is our medium blend, and the Fainting Goat, which is our decaf. They sell for $11.95 or two for $21.”
Adjacent to the Holiday Market on Saturday only will be “A Christmas Story” Comes Home: A Major Event, which will include a train ride, visits with Santa, Flick Bingo, a scavenger hunt, cookie decorating and more. The hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
The Holiday Market will take place from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 1-2 as part of the exhibit “A Christmas Story” Comes Home at the Indiana Welcome Center, 7770 Corinne Drive, Hammond. For more information, call 219-989-7979.