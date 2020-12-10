Homer Glen builds a brand on 'You Know You're Home' principles

While the notion of “branding” was once confined to consumer goods such as breakfast cereal or laundry detergent, the term and the practice have become almost ubiquitous in the 21st Century marketplace.
Everyone from professional athletes to celebrities to corporate speakers and job seekers are deeply invested in the multifaceted art of brand cultivation.
The arms race of brand-building even extends to municipalities of all shapes and sizes, which often find themselves in fierce competition with neighbors in trying to attract new residents, developers and employers.
It makes perfect sense, then, for a town or village to put the most comprehensive, attractive and representative image of itself out to the world – to polish its brand, so to speak.
That was the thinking behind the branding initiative that leaders in Homer Glen included in its three-year strategic plan in 2017-18. Recognizing the need to build a sense of community identity and to present that identity as a consistent brand to potential commercial and residential newcomers, the village hired a branding consultant and began soliciting community input on what would become the Homer Glen brand.
“Up to this point, we had been using elements from the village seal to help brand all of our needs, but we didn’t have any kind of standards for how those things should be used,” says Janie Patch, the village’s economic development director. “We didn’t have a true marketing brand, so there were a lot of inconsistencies across departments. And because the seal is really meant to stand on its own for official and legislative matters, this was seen as a real need in the community.”
The branding initiative gained traction early this year, which wasn’t necessarily the ideal time for a major project that would ostensibly involve a healthy dose of public feedback. But despite the complications of the pandemic, Patch says the process of safely involving stakeholders and surveying residents came off very well.
By the middle of October, the new brand was approved by the village board and a slow rollout for internal and operational materials got underway in earnest — for everything from letterhead to staff uniforms to business cards to the village’s digital channels. A bigger and more public launch is planned for 2021 to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the village’s incorporation.
The main piece of the branding is a new primary mark — a tree graphic with people visible inside of it. Patch says the image is based on the founding principle of the village seal, which is the concept of community and nature in harmony, but with enough tweaks to be a fresh take on the idea. The mark also includes the new tagline “You Know You’re Home,” which was intended to play off the village’s name and was a message expressed repeatedly in the community surveys.
“That founding principle is really ingrained in this community, and that’s why it was important to have it reflected in the new mark,” she explains. “It was really great to see the community’s interest in that and to stick with the tree motif, but to incorporate the people within. The natural beauty of the area, the strong agricultural tradition and our popularity in the fall all came into the design concept and process as well.”
The branding will soon appear on a new gateway sign for the village, with additional gateway signs, directional resources and updates to park entry and trail signs as well. Patch says a handful of sub-brands are also being developed for uses including economic development within same standards for using the umbrella identity correctly and consistently.
Aside from producing a useful marketing tool, Patch sees the project as a great way to rally the community around a common cause about which everyone feels strongly.
“This new brand is going to help us better build awareness for our community in the marketplace and to provide a great representation of who we are,” Patch says. “But it’s also been a very engaging and active and fun process to go through because we had so much participation from the community.”
