Homer Glen builds a brand on 'You Know You're Home' principles

While the notion of “branding” was once confined to consumer goods such as breakfast cereal or laundry detergent, the term and the practice have become almost ubiquitous in the 21st Century marketplace.

Everyone from professional athletes to celebrities to corporate speakers and job seekers are deeply invested in the multifaceted art of brand cultivation.

The arms race of brand-building even extends to municipalities of all shapes and sizes, which often find themselves in fierce competition with neighbors in trying to attract new residents, developers and employers.

It makes perfect sense, then, for a town or village to put the most comprehensive, attractive and representative image of itself out to the world – to polish its brand, so to speak.

That was the thinking behind the branding initiative that leaders in Homer Glen included in its three-year strategic plan in 2017-18. Recognizing the need to build a sense of community identity and to present that identity as a consistent brand to potential commercial and residential newcomers, the village hired a branding consultant and began soliciting community input on what would become the Homer Glen brand.