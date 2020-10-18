Homer Glen weighs the need to grow with the desire for breathing room

“We now have hundreds of acres to develop these commercial corridors,” Patch said. “The village took the proactive step of extending the water and sewer infrastructure to the west borders in the past two years, so everything is in place for a business to build.”

While the physical infrastructure was being built, the village administration developed a comprehensive plan that combined smart growth with the important aspect of maintaining the village's rural charm that attracted residents.

“The one thing we do not want to do is change our identity,” said Keith Gray, village trustee and chairman of the community development committee. “Our 25,000 village residents moved and built here because of the beauty and charm they discovered. We see the need to grow and bring in younger people, but not at the expense of who we are.”

In 2019, 15 new businesses opened in the village, most in new buildings developed in the corridors. “We already have 12 new business members this year,” Patch said. “We’re in discussions with a few more. Business developers see the opportunities here and are enthused to build and expand.”