 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Homer Glen weighs the need to grow with the desire for breathing room
urgent

Homer Glen weighs the need to grow with the desire for breathing room

{{featured_button_text}}

In terms of history, Homer Glen is only a wide-eyed teenager. Incorporated in 2001, the 19-year-old village is just beginning to flex its limbs and experience growth.

But those who have called the rolling fields and forests home for a generation cast a careful eye on expansion. It’s within this dichotomy that economic development occurs slowly and carefully.

“Homer Glen is really an amazing and unique village,” explained economic director Janie Patch. “For the first several years, there was little development. But now that the transportation infrastructure is in place, smart growth can begin.”

The infrastructure Patch referred to consists of several roadway projects. I-355 connects the southwest suburb to I-80 and I-55. I-294 is a short hop to the east. Meanwhile, the state expanded 159th Street from two lanes to four, and 143rd Street was resurfaced to provide another corridor.

“We now have three robust business corridors,” Patch said. “All three — 159th, 143rd and Bell Road — have high traffic volume and easy access to the main interstates that can take traffic to and from O’Hare” International Airport.

The three corridors give Homer Glen ample space to grow its business base. The municipality depends on sales tax for its revenue, so business expansion is key to the future.

“We now have hundreds of acres to develop these commercial corridors,” Patch said. “The village took the proactive step of extending the water and sewer infrastructure to the west borders in the past two years, so everything is in place for a business to build.”

While the physical infrastructure was being built, the village administration developed a comprehensive plan that combined smart growth with the important aspect of maintaining the village's rural charm that attracted residents.

“The one thing we do not want to do is change our identity,” said Keith Gray, village trustee and chairman of the community development committee. “Our 25,000 village residents moved and built here because of the beauty and charm they discovered. We see the need to grow and bring in younger people, but not at the expense of who we are.”

In 2019, 15 new businesses opened in the village, most in new buildings developed in the corridors. “We already have 12 new business members this year,” Patch said. “We’re in discussions with a few more. Business developers see the opportunities here and are enthused to build and expand.”

The Square at Goodings Grove is Homer Glen’s first residential development under the new comprehensive plan. It is a low-maintenance townhome community designed to attract commuters who want to raise their family in a suburb close to everything.

“When we built our plan, we realized the importance of life-cycle housing,” Gray said. “We want to have homes for starters, seniors and every phase of life in between. The current set of homes in the village doesn't offer many options.”

The plans are always discussed in public meetings, to which the community is invited. “We’ve gotten great involvement from our residents,” Gray said. “They understand we need to grow and get younger. We are respectful of their concerns on overcrowding. Our plan is to control density, so residents don’t feel squeezed.”

The growth in the last two years has gone according to plan. Next year is already shaping up much like 2019 and 2020.

“We continue to put a lot of thought into the shaping of Homer Glen,” Patch said. “We want everyone to be optimistic about our future. These are exciting times for our village.”

Snapshots

Chesdan’s Pizzeria and Grille

Since 1946, Chesdan’s has been the go-to for famous thin crust pizza and delicious Italian Cuisine. Long a fixture in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood, Chesdan's and its family tradition now make themselves at home at 15764 S. Bell Rd.

“My dad and uncle were the original owners,” explained Dan Carr, who runs the business with brothers Jim and John. “We all began our careers at a young age, starting out as busboys and coat-check clerks. My dad had a strong work ethic and passed it on to us.”

The Original King Special, a thin crust with sausage, mushroom, onion and pepper, made its claim to fame at the Taste of Chicago. “We were already pretty well known for our pizza, but the Taste really took our popularity up a notch,” Carr said. “We won awards and recognition and quite a large following of new patrons.”

Chesdan’s also is known for excellent Italian Cuisine. The menu includes classic pasta dishes, sausage and peppers and seafood. There’s a kid’s menu and an extensive beer and wine list.

Carr is grateful to the loyal Homer Glen and surrounding area patrons who stayed local during the pandemic. As soon as curbside and delivery options were available, Chesdan’s orders were coming in fast and furious.

“Our business was built on relationships, and that’s what held us together for a few months,” Carr said. “Our dining room is open now, and we see the familiar faces that support us. It’s heartwarming to see how people help each other during trying times.”

Once again, this year, pumpkin shaped pizzas will be available. 'Tis the season.

Shady Oaks Camp

In the early 1940s, a group of approximately 100 parents came together to purchase 30 acres in Homer Glen. The intention was to build in summer camp for children with disabilities. In 1947, Shady Oaks Camp opened for its first eight-week summer session. 73 years later, the camp is going strong at 16300 S Parker Rd.

“Our camp has always been exceptionally unique,” explained Scott Steele, executive dDirector. “We maintain a one-to-one ratio of camp counselors to camp attendees. Because all of our campers have disabilities, we make sure that they each have a personal counselor to help maximize their enjoyment and fulfillment.”

Shady Oaks Camp is a 501c3 charity chartered with the state. “We receive no state or federal funds,” Steele said. “We hold fundraisers and raffles to fund the camp. We also have the good fortune to receive donations from individuals and businesses who believe in what we do.”

Campers range in age from 7 to 70, with many attending annually for 30 years. Most live in Illinois, with some from Wisconsin and Indiana “We consider ourselves an extension of their family,” Steele said, referring to the campers. “They look forward to attending camp, and our volunteers and employees look forward to seeing them every summer.”

Campers can attend several weeks in the eight-week session, which celebrates holidays including Christmas in July. The campground holds seven dorms, an in-ground heated pool, a large recreational facility and dining hall. 

Sheri Law Art Glass

An artists as long as she can remember, Sheri Law found her true spirit working with glass. For more that 40 years, she and her talented team of artists have been making incredible creations from the studio at 12551 W. 159th St.

“I started the business in Lockport,” Law said. “Then I had the opportunity to purchase land in Homer Glen and created the business as well as my home here. It’s a beautiful village, and the people here are wonderful.”

Law began as a hobbyist, creating acrylic stained glass. She ran a small hobby shop that sold supplies and offered classes. Today, Law and her team of five artists create commercial and residential windows, entryways, skylights, donor walls, hospitality and dozens of other dazzling visions. The 10,000-square-foot studio is on the ground level.

“The most fun part of the job is bringing someone’s vision to life,” she said. “People see it in their mind’s eye, and we try to capture the color and texture they envision. When you see the look on their faces, it’s a thrill that can’t be surpassed.”

Law’s business has created glass for the National Shrine of St. Therese in Darien, Church Stained Glass in Chicago, Custom Fused Glass in Hinsdale and others. They have created hundreds of pieces of residential art in Illinois.

The showroom is open by appointment. That allows for proper social distancing at this time and lets Law to spend time with someone interested in bringing her art to their home or business.

Hydro Brew

Hydro Brew is a supply house that offers everything you need to brew your own beer, wine or mead, grow state-approved medical cannabis, grow organic vegetables and houseplants and experiment with hydroponics.

“We were building and designing when the pandemic hit,” said Aron Wickart, co-owner. “We decided to finish what we started. We opened about six months ago, and we’ve been doing well.”

Supply products include organic soils and supplements, grow lights, timers, dispensary products, nutrients, bottles, caps, recipes and more. “If you want to grow it, we’ve got what you need to get started and advanced as you learn,” Wickart said.

“Hydroponics is basically growing plants without soil,” Wickart said. “It’s a more efficient way to provide food and water to your plants.”

He explained that plants  actually use the food and water contained in the soil. “Soil's function is to supply plants nutrients and to anchor the plants' roots,” he said.

Many locals are interested in learning about hydroponics, especially for indoor gardening and growing. Wickart said he gets visitors with questions almost every day the shop at 14411 S. Bell Rd. is open. “It’s a different concept, works really well, and makes for a much cleaner and compact garden area.”

Products are Organic Materials Review Institute approved. “Our supplies adhere to standards for organic cleanliness. It makes a tremendous difference in the finished product, whether it’s food, drink or plants,” Wickart said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Scarecrow Stroll set to open new doors to Halloween fun in New Lenox
Niche

Scarecrow Stroll set to open new doors to Halloween fun in New Lenox

New Lenox is about to embark on its first Scarecrow Stroll, a standing public display in the Village Commons running from Oct. 24 through Nov. 1. The display will feature a trail of scarecrows, each sponsored and created by a local business or organization, offering a safe and distanced way to celebrate the season.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to make a paper pressman's hat

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts