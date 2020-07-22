Hospice media director brings life of caring to those facing loss

Damian Rico of Schererville recently marked three years as director of community relations and marketing with Hospice of the Calumet Area, a job he came to after one of the hardest times of his life.
“Our family’s inspiring Hospice of the Calumet Area experience led me here,” explained Rico. “In January 2016, we lost our beautiful mentor and mother, Mona Rico, to cancer at 69 years of age. It was a devastating time for our family and HCA was a blessing as they held our hand through our end-of-life journey. We were able to honor her wishes by taking her home and surrounding her with family and friends. Our family will never forget the peace and happiness she felt, and we are grateful to the HCA nurses, aides, social workers, spiritual team and staff that made that happen.”
As part of the HCA team, Rico said, education is central to his job as director of marketing and community relations. “Our board of directors and staff value the learning process and are committed to informing our patients and families about hospice. It can be a beautiful and peaceful experience and the more time a patient has in hospice makes a tremendous impact on their journey. All of the annual reports, folders, flyers, etc., are designed with education and compassion,” he said. “I really appreciate capturing our real heroes on our marketing materials and how dedicated they are to patients and families.”
The biggest challenge of the job, according to Rico, remains the misconceptions about hospice. “Those misunderstandings can be avoided by having a conversation with our team,” he said. “They say knowing is half the battle, and I truly believe it’s only human to fear the unknown. We share a lot of information on our social media sites educating people about end-of-life issues.”
The mission and slogan of HCA is “Cherishing Life.” Rico is grateful that HCA can help families do that as they face loss. “We are determined to provide the best quality end-of-life to our patients and honor their wishes first and foremost,” he said. “Our team is very compassionate and focus on meeting people where they are."
Another inspirational aspect of the job for Rico is seeing the dedication of volunteers. “I am continually inspired by our volunteers. We have over 500 active volunteers that save our company more than $300,000 a year. They collectively put in over 12,000 hours a year. That’s humbling,” he said.
Outside of work, Rico and his wife, Kari, enjoy spending countless hours watching their 9-year-old son play baseball with the 9U Schererville Shock. “We are proud of him because he loves his teammates and coaches as much as the game and he has a very noble attitude that we continue to nurture,” he said. He also loves camping with his family and father, Pete. “My family is my treasure,” he added.
Also a big music lover and avid concert-goer, Rico enjoys introducing his kids to all genres of music. His 4-year-old, daughter, Monica, has become a big KISS fan.
Living in Schererville also has been a blessing for his family, Rico said. “Our neighbors are family. The five Mathews girls next door have all babysat the kids, except for the youngest, and our kids have grown up together. The neighbors behind us, the Silvas family, play Schererville Shock baseball, too, and we grew up with them when were kids in Hammond at Our Lady of Perpetual Help. It’s a wonderful small world.”
