Hospice media director brings life of caring to those facing loss

The biggest challenge of the job, according to Rico, remains the misconceptions about hospice. “Those misunderstandings can be avoided by having a conversation with our team,” he said. “They say knowing is half the battle, and I truly believe it’s only human to fear the unknown. We share a lot of information on our social media sites educating people about end-of-life issues.”

The mission and slogan of HCA is “Cherishing Life.” Rico is grateful that HCA can help families do that as they face loss. “We are determined to provide the best quality end-of-life to our patients and honor their wishes first and foremost,” he said. “Our team is very compassionate and focus on meeting people where they are."

Another inspirational aspect of the job for Rico is seeing the dedication of volunteers. “I am continually inspired by our volunteers. We have over 500 active volunteers that save our company more than $300,000 a year. They collectively put in over 12,000 hours a year. That’s humbling,” he said.