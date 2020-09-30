Housing boom helps Cedar Lake continue its evolution from resort

“This is an exciting time for Cedar Lake,” Shelly Faber, a broker for McColly Real Estate Cedar Lake, says of the the influx of new residents into this one-time resort. “It has been through the many cycles as most communities have and evolved differently each time.”
According to Faber, a lifelong Cedar Lake resident, this phase is seeing an increase in single-family dwellings as well as condominiums and townhomes.
“We’re getting a large influx of people moving here not only from Illinois but also towns and cities like Highland and others in central Lake County, where there’s not as much room to grow,” says Cedar Lake Councilman John Foreman. “We have become the go-to place.”
Indeed, according to Michelle Bakker, building administrator at Cedar Lake’s Planning‚ Zoning & Building Department, 157 building permits for new homes had been issued through Aug. 31, compared to 188 for all of 2019.
Foreman says that people are attracted not only to Cedar Lake, the largest natural inland lake in Northwest Indiana, but also the town’s easy access to Chicago, two award-winning school districts as well as growing options for dining and shopping.
“Currently we have a very community-oriented, high-energy Town Council that is working hard to provide the public services that may have been neglected but are needed to support the growth,” says Faber. “In every direction, new and exciting developments are popping up to serve young and aging residents, from mixed residential use to business opportunities.”
One such venture is the proposed 150-acre destination YMCA camp/conference center, a plan presented by Crossroads YMCA for South Shore Golf Course.
Foreman says that the council has been planning for this type of growth for years.
“Cedar Lake is booming,” says Mike Fancher, owner of Distinctive Homes of Indiana who will be building custom, single-family homes in the new Beacon Point West subdivision on the west side of Cedar Lake.
A few years ago, Fancher, another lifelong resident whose great great uncle was one of the founders of Cedar Lake, partnered with Dutko Construction and Diamond Peak Homes on the Lakeside subdivision near the 403-acre Lemon Lake County Park. Business is so good that Fancher is booked out until the first of 2021 and is reserving lots for spring building.
“Cedar Lake is popping like crazy,” says Tom Dutko, owner of Dutko Construction. “Stage 1 and Stage 2 are 99% sold out, and we’re waiting for Stage 3 to begin selling lots there.”
Armani Development is working on the Summer Winds subdivision. According to Dawn Wilborn, construction and sales manager for Armani, its 1,850-square-foot Devonshire model, serving as the design center, is a fully furnished model with three bedrooms, two baths and a fall basement. Accents include a tray ceiling in the main suite and walk-in closet.
“All their homes offer a sense of style, state-of-the-art technology and luxury while still emphasizing the charm and cozy feeling of cottage living,” she says.
Another new development is Rose Garden Estates by Lennar Homes on the west side of Cedar Lake .
“Lennar Homes has reimagined the home buying experience and will feature a pool, splash pad, clubhouse and walking trails,” says Faber, who will be marketing Andare waterfront cottage homes that start in the $260s. “The new development also will have single-family homes, paired-villas and townhomes. There’s just so much happening.”
