Housing boom helps Cedar Lake continue its evolution from resort

“This is an exciting time for Cedar Lake,” Shelly Faber, a broker for McColly Real Estate Cedar Lake, says of the the influx of new residents into this one-time resort. “It has been through the many cycles as most communities have and evolved differently each time.”

According to Faber, a lifelong Cedar Lake resident, this phase is seeing an increase in single-family dwellings as well as condominiums and townhomes.

“We’re getting a large influx of people moving here not only from Illinois but also towns and cities like Highland and others in central Lake County, where there’s not as much room to grow,” says Cedar Lake Councilman John Foreman. “We have become the go-to place.”

Indeed, according to Michelle Bakker, building administrator at Cedar Lake’s Planning‚ Zoning & Building Department, 157 building permits for new homes had been issued through Aug. 31, compared to 188 for all of 2019.

Foreman says that people are attracted not only to Cedar Lake, the largest natural inland lake in Northwest Indiana, but also the town’s easy access to Chicago, two award-winning school districts as well as growing options for dining and shopping.