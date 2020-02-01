Improved technology, range help electric vehicles continue their march in U.S. market

2020 Polestar 2. A new line of performance EVs from Volvo debuts this year. Though the Polestar 1 is a plug-in hybrid coupe, the 2 will be a full-electric four-door hatchback that rides on the same underpinnings as the XC40 crossover. It’s expected to put 400 horsepower to the pavement and offer an estimated 300-mile range.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

2020 Porsche Taycan. Porsche’s eclectic ride will be an ultra-sleek battery-driven four-door sports car. With a targeted range of more than 300 miles on a charge, two synchronous motors will generate in excess of 600 horsepower and enable the Taycan to reach 60 mph in about 3.5 seconds.

The technology questions of “how” have been pretty much answered. Now, EV manufacturers are focusing on performance, range, and drivability.

“At Ford, we understand and fully buy into the fact that the automotive world is going electric,” said Cristina Sanders, the U.S. brand manager for the Mach-E, the electric SUV that wears the Mustang banner.

By incorporating instant torque into the build, this electric pony does zero-to-60 in less than 3.5 seconds, achieving 459 horsepower and 612 lb.-ft. torque combination.

“Mustang means fun, fast, freedom,” said Sanders. “The Mach-E not only upholds that tradition it takes it to a whole another level.”