In its second year, Cedar Lake Farmer's Market adapts to conditions to keep the fun coming

This autumn, the show will go on in Cedar Lake as its second annual farmers market gets underway.
The event is held from 3-7 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month through October. Visitors and residents get a chance to savor art and food from across the Region on the Town Grounds, at 7408 Constitution Ave.
Kelly Dykstra, market coordinator of the Cedar Lake Farmers Market, said the event includes more than 90 small businesses a week, boosting the community.
“Many of these artisans, food truck owners and farmers were struggling as the season started out, and they were so happy to hear our market was not canceling like many of the other events they had planned on participating in,” Dykstra said.
Dykstra said adjustments were made in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the addition of several hand-washing stations, as well as increased space between booths and other precautions.
Besides the wares in the serene lake setting, the market has added a rock climbing wall courtesy of Cedar Lake Ministries and Adirondack chairs where shoppers can enjoy their food truck findings.
Each market averages nine food trucks and six food booths, Dykstra said.
Kristi Raymond and her son, Ross Ward, owners of Hidden Acres Family Farm in Crown Point, will be at their market through October, selling their eggs, produce, plants and honey harvested from hives on their northwest Indiana property.
The fresh eggs are so popular they nearly sell out daily, which has led Hidden Acres to plan to expand the flock to meet the demand. It also opened an onsite farmstand this year.
And the Cedar Lake market remains important to them.
“The future of the Cedar Lake market is extraordinarily bright. The people out here are very friendly and welcoming,” the owners said. “It is well attended and it brings the community together. There is lots to do, and there is something for everyone.”
Mescolare, a gourmet food and kitchenware shop also based in Crown Point, plans to offer market visitors a range of Region flavors, including their popular Bloody Mary mix, plentiful pickle options and a sweet bourbon glaze, said owner Cyndi Horn.
“In finding merchandise for the store, we try to carry products from small family companies and use local sales reps,” Horn said.
Mescolare has been setting up shop at farmers markets for seven years, with the Cedar Lake market an annual event.
“The Cedar Lake market is so much fun as a vendor and a customer. The Cedar Lake market has such a homey feeling plus lake breezes, good food, good music and shopping,” Horn said.
Providing some of that good lakefront music are The Smolens, scheduled for Oct. 14. Amy and Jeremy Smolen perform primarily acoustic music with Amy on vocals and husband, Jeremy, providing accompaniment on his Epiphone guitar and backup.
Amy shared the story of how market organizer Kelly Dykstra caught wind of their act.
“We were performing at The Sandbar last summer when Kelly, hanging out in her backyard, heard us from across the lake. She called up there, hired us on the spot for the next available market, and we have been fast friends since,” she said.
“The lake shore backdrop of the stage is what really makes this market stand out," Amy said. "It's an incredibly relaxing experience. We regularly meet the nicest and most encouraging people who are really excited to hear us perform.”
Amy and Jeremy said they were very grateful for Dykstra’s work organizing the market.
“She works really hard to put this together, and each market just gets better and better,” Amy said.
Home bakers also will be back, Dykstra said.
“People come from far away to snatch up some of miss Mary Mac’s macaroons and Bakers Wroe cinnamon rolls,” Dykstra said, adding that both local moms have sold out at each market so far this season.
Children are invited to wear non-scary costumes with a "glow theme" to the market Oct. 28. The first 300 kids receive glow sticks, and all will receive a bag to collect goodies from participating vendors or elsewhere in Cedar Lake.
“The whole market will be lit up like last year and everything will be glowing,” Dykstra said.
“We love bringing the community together and seeing the smiles it brings to see people out and about, enjoying the fresh air and our beautiful lake, even if it’s while wearing a face covering for the time being,” Dykstra said.
