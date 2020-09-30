In its second year, Cedar Lake Farmer's Market adapts to conditions to keep the fun coming

This autumn, the show will go on in Cedar Lake as its second annual farmers market gets underway.

The event is held from 3-7 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month through October. Visitors and residents get a chance to savor art and food from across the Region on the Town Grounds, at 7408 Constitution Ave.

Kelly Dykstra, market coordinator of the Cedar Lake Farmers Market, said the event includes more than 90 small businesses a week, boosting the community.

“Many of these artisans, food truck owners and farmers were struggling as the season started out, and they were so happy to hear our market was not canceling like many of the other events they had planned on participating in,” Dykstra said.

Dykstra said adjustments were made in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the addition of several hand-washing stations, as well as increased space between booths and other precautions.

Besides the wares in the serene lake setting, the market has added a rock climbing wall courtesy of Cedar Lake Ministries and Adirondack chairs where shoppers can enjoy their food truck findings.

Each market averages nine food trucks and six food booths, Dykstra said.