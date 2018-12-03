Holidays shouldn’t be about hunger, but in Northwest Indiana approximately one in six residents is food insecure.
“That’s almost 100,000 people who don’t know where their next meal is coming from,” says Steve Beekman, executive director of the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana.
According to the Purdue University Calumet Institute for Social and Policy Research, food insecurity is the primary determinant of the hunger and health of a community as measured by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, using the following criteria in evaluating whether people are food insecure: The food they bought didn’t last, they don’t have money to get more, and they can’t afford to eat balanced meals.
In answer to such concerns, the Food Bank of NWI partners with 110 agencies and programs to provide more than 4.5 million meals each year to hungry children, adults and seniors throughout Lake and Porter Counties, says Beekman, adding that they serve about 25,000 people monthly.
The Food Bank offers a variety of programs.
“Our mobile market place goes out into the community once a week and is providing about 1,200 meals to 100 to 300 families and through our Commodities Supplemental Program we provide a 32-pound box of food monthly to those who qualify,” says Beekman.
Beekman says that 51 percent of the food is donated through its pick-up at grocery stores and has reached the sold by date, 37 percent comes from Food and Drug Administration programs and 12 percent is purchased.
Among the Region businesses that support the Food Bank is Strack & Van Til, a benefactor since the Food Bank was founded in 1983.
“Sam Van Til was on the original board of directors,” says Dave Wilkinson, chief operating officer of the grocery chain. "Through the years several members of the S&VT management team have been on the board and helped lead the organization. Shawn Strack currently serves on the board of directors for the Food Bank. S&VT became involved because we are in the food business, and there are many hungry and food insufficient people in NWI. Many are customers of ours and we wanted to find a way to help. Involvement in the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana was a good way for us to give back to the community.”
“Along with many fundraising efforts Jeff and Shawn Strack are involved with through the year. Strack and Van Til currently has a Round Up for the Food Bank,” says Wilkinson. “When customers check out they have an opportunity to donate to the Food Bank by rounding up. This round week and will run through the end of the year. Our customer donations totaled almost $150,000 last year. To donate just shop at Strack & Van Til and round up. It’s an easy way to support the Food Bank and help eliminate hunger in Northwest Indiana.”
Emily Cutka, director of community partnerships for Food Bank of Northwest Indiana describes Strack & Van Til’s round up as amazing because it demonstrates how a small donation translates into a major effect on people’s lives.
With the support of the community, businesses and organizations, the Food Bank had outgrown its Gary facility, so it launched a $4 million Building Hope Capital Campaign to increase it capacity.
“We often had to turn food away because we didn’t have space to store it,” says Beekman, “That was just awful.”
Having raised part of the money, the Food Bank moved to Merrillville. As campaign funds continue to come in, it will establish more space.
“Now we’re able to do more meals and once it’s completed, we’ll be able to offer classes in subjects like nutrition and provide more programs that help with long-term solutions to fight hunger and poverty,” continues Beekman. “The new facility will be six times bigger that what we had before — from 12,000 square feet to 72,000.”
The Food Bank worked with community partners to distribute holiday meals before Thanksgiving at the YWCA in Gary, sponsored by Majestic Star Casino and Jewel-Osco, and at Living Hope Church in Merrillville, sponsored by Strack & Van Til vendors, says Cutka. “After Thanksgiving, we’ll then be focusing on our remaining holiday distributions as part of the Food Bank’s annual Hope for the Holidays campaign at Christ Lutheran Church in Valparaiso and Food Bank of Northwest Indiana in Merrillville.”
For more information, visit foodbanknwi.org