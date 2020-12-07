Coronavirus upends Indiana's gaming industry in 2020

A Hard Rock Hotel featuring 200 to 300 rooms is planned to be added to the property a couple years after the casino opens, along with an attached, multi-level parking garage to replace some of the surface parking lots the casino will have at the beginning.

Jon Lucas, chief operating officer for Hard Rock International — a business enterprise owned by the 4,100 members of the Seminole Tribe of Florida — said he's looking forward to returning to Gary to celebrate the opening of what will be the 14th Hard Rock Casino in North America.

He promised the new casino will be "a first-class facility" with significant "wow factor."

"We're not about just building a box with slots and tables in it. We're about creating an entertainment venue," Lucas said.

"You will find that our food and beverage and restaurants, along with our entertainment, is what really helps to sell the brand and helps to create the excitement in our facility. And we will deliver that here in Northwest Indiana for sure."

Gary Mayor Jerome Prince, on his ninth day in office, said the $300 million investment in his city made him feel it was "Christmas all over again."