Meeting the challenge

The Region’s economic development experts proved it takes more than a pandemic to stop ongoing growth and investment in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties.

“COVID-19 gave many of our projects and prospects time to further evaluate and revisit making a move to Lake County, and we are pleased to report that, although COVID tried to slow economic development opportunities, we secured several large projects with more to come before the end of the year,” Karen Lauerman, President and CEO of the Lake County Economic Alliance, said.

Lauerman said, in a typical year, the agency conducts more than 100 specific outreach efforts on the county’s behalf. Through October of this year, the LCEA had 92 projects in the pipeline with several successes already assured and several more announcements expected in early 2021, she said.

“LCEA believes the U.S. and local and industrial and commercial real estate markets show signs of strength heading into 2021 given the expansion of e-commerce during COVID,” Lauerman said. “The research is telling us there is plenty of investment capital waiting to be utilized. This translates into optimism for the upcoming year.”