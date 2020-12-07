Meeting the challenge

The Region’s economic development experts proved it takes more than a pandemic to stop ongoing growth and investment in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties.
“COVID-19 gave many of our projects and prospects time to further evaluate and revisit making a move to Lake County, and we are pleased to report that, although COVID tried to slow economic development opportunities, we secured several large projects with more to come before the end of the year,” Karen Lauerman, President and CEO of the Lake County Economic Alliance, said.
Lauerman said, in a typical year, the agency conducts more than 100 specific outreach efforts on the county’s behalf. Through October of this year, the LCEA had 92 projects in the pipeline with several successes already assured and several more announcements expected in early 2021, she said.
“LCEA believes the U.S. and local and industrial and commercial real estate markets show signs of strength heading into 2021 given the expansion of e-commerce during COVID,” Lauerman said. “The research is telling us there is plenty of investment capital waiting to be utilized. This translates into optimism for the upcoming year.”
Valparaiso has seen several residential and commercial developments started or completed in 2020, while Portage has done well surviving the pandemic with help from businesses and the community as it was forced to find new ways of doing things. LaPorte dealt with the COVID challenge and kept growing as it has in recent years.
Here’s a look at what each area accomplished in the past year with a peek at what is expected in 2021 for each.
Lake County
“Lake County’s current target sectors include an emphasis on food processing and distribution, advanced manufacturing, logistics and warehousing, e-commerce, call and data centers,” LCEA Vice President of Economic Development Don Koliboski said. “There also is heavy interest in health care/medical, office, retail and hospitality to compliment residential development.
“While jobs and investment are the bread and butter of economic development, available land is critical in attracting attention from both individual companies and national developers,” Koliboski said. “We are always meeting and are open to meeting with property owners or representatives to identify new areas of growth.
“E-commerce is changing everything from large distribution to last-mile delivery with a reach that goes beyond Amazon to include cold storage for food delivery to urban centers or warehouses that tie to global trade.”
Here are some of the LCEA’s recent success stories:
• Midwest Truck and Auto, which landed at the class A AmeriPlex at the Crossroads business park in Merrillville. Midwest will invest $12.5 million while its 150 employees and operation will occupy approximately 125,000 square feet of space in a $20 million 280,000 square foot building owned by national developer Crow Holdings.
• In the same park at the Purdue Technology Center, Mesa Engineering, a woman and minority owned company, opened with 21 new jobs investing approximately $1.2 million.
• Weld-Rite, in Griffith, spent approximately $2.1 million in retrofitting and repurposing the old LaSalle Steel building into a state-of-the-art conveyor manufacturing operation to employ a total of 100.
• The expansion of long-time Hammond beverage distributor Swanel includes a $6 million investment, approximately 20 new jobs and the retention of 45.
• The grand opening of Alliance Steel in Gary highlighted 2020 as the culmination of the six-year project’s search for a home in Lake County. Alliance invested $22 million in building improvements and processing machinery to keep 175 employees.
• Energy technology company Invenergy will invest $300,000,000 in a new 1,400-acre solar farm in south Lake County to produce enough energy to power 40,000 homes.
• With food processing, distribution and cold storage hot for Lake County, Life Spice invested $2.4 million into its Lowell facility to conveniently distribute its spices and other dried products to market.
Looking ahead, the launch of Point 65 development in Crown Point has the potential to convert Schererville’s former Illiana Raceway into a business park. Also, the continued remediation and redevelopment of the former 284-acre DuPont/Chemours site, now known as the East Chicago Logistics Center, and a new office building to be erected in 2021 at Oxbow Landing in Hammond show that developer see Lake County as a desirable, cost effective location that attracts companies not just from across the border but around the globe.
“With a focus on capturing jobs and investment in this new economic development environment, the future remains an unknown, but the LCEA will prepare, adapt and rise to the challenge to ensure Lake County is positioned for prosperity,” Lauerman said.
Porter County
Valparaiso’s housing market is booming with a variety of home styles going up all over the city. Commercial development is also on a hot pace to provide jobs for the new residents.
“Residential real estate has been selling briskly at near the asking price,” Greater Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce President Rex Richards said. “This is due to the great demand for housing by families desiring to move from Illinois to Northwest Indiana.”
Examples of housing developments that made 2020 so successful included the Brooks subdivision, a 300-lot project west of the high school that also will result in construction of the final section of Vale Park Road through the city. The Vale Park Road project is expected to lead to more residential development on the west side.
Other residential sites are St. Paul Place, a 48-unit condo project; Vale View, a 12-unit complex across from the police department with three commercial spaces on the first floor and the apartments above; Caukins Hill, 18 upscale town homes on the former White House restaurant site, and Heritage North, 70 homes off Calumet Avenue north of Burlington Beach Road.
On the commercial side:
• Ardagh Metal Beverage USA is ready to start a $26 million expansion of its Montdale Industrial Park facilities, preserving 150 jobs and creating 21 more. Another company, UGN, plans to expand and add 50 employees to its current 300.
• The Vale Park Animal Clinic built a new facility in the Lakes of Valparaiso Commercial Park this year, doubling its previous size, and CSI completed a major addition to it facilities on Calumet. Meanwhile, a new commercial park, Viking Place, was completed and offers over 10 acres for potential development.
• Finally, Porterfield Family Chiropractic built a new commercial facility to house its practice on Ind. 2, with room for additional offices.
In Portage, businesses and residents pitched in with donations as the pandemic worsened. Residents donated food for needy families, while businesses like MonoSol donated two barrels of hand sanitizer, which were given to the police and fire departments, and Konrady Plastics donated plastic face shields, said Amy Parker, business development director for the city’s Economic Development Corp.
The EDC raised money to make sure students in the public schools have a mask and sanitizer in their backpacks and that school offices have thermometers. The EDC also helped provide the YMCA with sanitizer and masks so it could open.
Parker said business development continued as in recent years, but at a somewhat lower level, which she said will continue in 2021. One success is word that a major company is moving from Illinois to the 52,900-square-foot Diversey building under construction at the Ameriplex at the Port by Holladay, the park’s developer. Cost of the building is $3.9 million.
LaPorte County
COVID has offered some unique challenges, but it has not halted economic development in the city of LaPorte, according to Bert Cook, executive director of the LaPorte Economic Advancement Partnership.
Leading the way for LaPorte is The Banks, a 200-unit high-end apartment complex being developed by Flaherty and Collins in NewPorte Landing at a cost of $35 million. Construction started in September with the first units to be ready for occupancy next summer.
Other projects include:
• Infinite Development is building a $20 million office and residential project along East Shore Parkway that will include 12 office units, 14 townhomes and 35 paired ranches. The first offices are nearing completion and already are leased.
• The city’s Redevelopment Commission is partnering with a local developer on a 150,000-square-foot speculative industrial building in Thomas Rose Industrial Park. Construction is expected to begin in the spring on the $8 million project the city hopes will help fill the need for new industrial space. The building can be expanded to 300,000 square feet and could house one or several tenants.
• Rural King, a farm and home supply center, began renovation of the Maple Lane Mall and plans to occupy the former Kmart in the shopping center by March. The company is seeking other tenants in addition to re-signing Dunham’s Sporting Goods to a new lease to remain at the mall. Improvements to the building, a new parking lot and landscaping are planned.
• A Popeye’s Restaurant is planned at 105 Boyd Blvd. at the former site of a fire station and should be serving chicken by early summer.
• Finally, Catalyst HRE is investing $15 million on a 57,000-square-foot medical office building adjacent to the LaPorte Hospital. The project is expected to be completed by mid-2021 and create 125 new jobs.
While COVID has forced some communities to slow down, LaPorte Mayor Tom Dermody said his city “refined our strategies and attacked the economic marketplace.”
“You can see the results of these efforts in the massive number of projects we have landed in 2020,” Dermody said. “This is only the beginning. We will continue to grow this community and invite companies looking for a new home to take a long, hard look at LaPorte.” •
