New hospitals and new technology help health care evolve

The biggest story of the year for health care — the biggest story of the year worldwide — is the pandemic. Even as the emergency continued, though, other Region developments in health care occurred that will set the stage for the future.

As usual, physicians focused on patient care during the pandemic. Two Northwest Indiana doctors — one of them a surgeon — got together to mobilize efforts to sew facemasks for health care providers.

Local health departments have been strained to provide the normal services but also deal with COVID-19 testing and reporting, as well as preparing for a mass deployment of a vaccine when it becomes available.

Health departments also review plans for large events to make sure they can be held safely, minimizing the risk of spreading the disease.

The Masks for NWI Healthcare Workers group on Facebook was formed last spring. It has since grown to 9,400 members.

“You can’t have too many people sewing,” said Dr. Sha-Ron Jackson-Johnson, a surgeon at St. Mary Medical Center and Methodist Hospitals.

She and Dr. Stephanie Bryant, a family physician, worked on a prototype of a mask that had a pocket to insert filtration material and attracted hundreds of people to support their effort.