New hospitals and new technology help health care evolve

The biggest story of the year for health care — the biggest story of the year worldwide — is the pandemic. Even as the emergency continued, though, other Region developments in health care occurred that will set the stage for the future.
As usual, physicians focused on patient care during the pandemic. Two Northwest Indiana doctors — one of them a surgeon — got together to mobilize efforts to sew facemasks for health care providers.
Local health departments have been strained to provide the normal services but also deal with COVID-19 testing and reporting, as well as preparing for a mass deployment of a vaccine when it becomes available.
Health departments also review plans for large events to make sure they can be held safely, minimizing the risk of spreading the disease.
The Masks for NWI Healthcare Workers group on Facebook was formed last spring. It has since grown to 9,400 members.
“You can’t have too many people sewing,” said Dr. Sha-Ron Jackson-Johnson, a surgeon at St. Mary Medical Center and Methodist Hospitals.
She and Dr. Stephanie Bryant, a family physician, worked on a prototype of a mask that had a pocket to insert filtration material and attracted hundreds of people to support their effort.
Their pattern is available at tinyurl.com/nwimasks.
Telemedicine and technology
The idea of doctors making house calls again, but via the internet this time, has been talked about for years, but the pandemic gave telemedicine its chance to shine as a way of limiting the spread of COVID-19.
Dr. Randall Moore, senior vice president and chief operating officer for Franciscan Health and Care Solutions, is good at explaining why physicians stopped visiting patients’ homes. The black bag the doctor carried just didn’t have enough technology for sophisticated diagnoses.
But now doctors are able to do exams using video, asking patients to shine a flashlight down their throat, for example, to look for signs of streptococcus or other ailments.
As Janice Ryba, administrator at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart, has pointed out, technology and data are big drivers in changing health care.
Wearable technology has been used for years to monitor patients’ conditions. Seeing a person wearing wires leading to sensors isn’t all that unusual now. And consumer technology like the Apple Series 5 watch, can monitor exposure to harmful noise levels, function as a single-lead electrocardiogram, detect falls, check blood sugar and more.
Franciscan Health Hammond added a new cardiac catheterization lab this year to provide state-of-the-art treatment for heart and vascular patients.
Among the benefits are enhanced image quality and significantly less radiation for the patients. The new technology allows providers to visualize the heart and arteries more clearly for a better understanding of how well they are functioning.
New naming convention
Health care providers like hospital chains are increasingly paying attention to branding to raise awareness of unified systems.
Franciscan Health Hammond, for example, is familiar to most in Northwest Indiana as St. Margaret Hospital, its former name.
Porter Regional Hospital, LaPorte Hospital and Starke Hospital in Knox are all part of one system. In October, they gained new names to emphasize their connection. Now they’re known as Northwest Health Porter, Northwest Health LaPorte and Northwest Health Starke.
Sean Dardeau, market CEO at Northwest Health Porter, said executives wanted to be recognized as a regional brand.
“Together, we are 3,000 caregivers strong, in 40 locations in Northwest Indiana,” he said.
New Franciscan facilities
Franciscan Health is busy building and opening new facilities.
The new $21.5 million Franciscan Beacon Hospital in LaPorte is a shared partnership with Beacon Health System. The new hospital opened this summer.
The new Michigan City hospital opened last year at the intersection of I-94 and U.S. 421.
Ground was broken this fall for a new 520,000-square-foot hospital in Crown Point, which will be part of a campus that includes the University of St. Francis and perhaps the new home of Andrean High School.
The $200 million hospital in Crown Point is expected to open in 2023.
“This will be a game-changer for health care in Northwest Indiana,” said Daniel McCormick, president and CEO of Franciscan Health Crown Point.
Franciscan Health isn’t the only one building new facilities. There’s a reason for that.
“Northwest Indiana has been working with relatively old hospital infrastructure for decades,” McCormick said.
Patient needs and expectation have changed. Private rooms and private showers are preferred now, things that weren’t considered when older hospitals were built. The advantage of private rooms during a pandemic is obvious, but hospitals are always focused on controlling infections.
Newer hospitals also can incorporate wi-fi throughout the building, a technology unheard of when Franciscan Health Hammond, for example, was built a century ago.
New LaPorte hospital
Northwest Health LaPorte’s new $125 million hospital opened in October.
The 200,000-square-foot facility is on the same campus as the old LaPorte Hospital, just a block away.
Patients were transferred to the new hospital in a carefully orchestrated move in October.
An attached 55,000-square-foot medical office building is expected to open next year. In addition to physicians’ offices, the building will house the infusion center, sleep lab and wound care.
More than 80% of the equipment at the hospital is new.
New Portage facility
NorthShore Health Centers of Indiana opened its new $18 million facility in Portage in February. It had been under construction since 2018.
The clinic offers a wide array of health care. As a federally qualified health center, NorthShore serves the uninsured and underinsured. It also helps people enroll in the Hoosier Healthwise and the Affordable Care Act Health Insurance Marketplace programs.
NorthShore began as a teen clinic at Portage High School nearly 25 years ago. Today, its new facility offers pediatric, OB/GYN, family practice, radiology, dental, eye care, addiction treatment and chiropractic services at the new facility.
NorthShore also has facilities in Lake Station, Chesterton, Hammond, Merrillville and LaPorte.
New orthopedic facility
Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute broke ground this fall for a new $25 million orthopedic facility in Crown Point.
The 40,000-square-foot facility will include multiple clinic suites, a pain intervention suite, orthopedic urgent care, physical and occupational therapy suites, and MRI and X-ray imaging centers.
Lakeshore Bone & Joint has been largely based in Porter County, but demand for services in Lake County has been growing, Dr. Thomas Kay, practice president, said at the groundbreaking for the new facility.
Ten years after opening a site in Crown Point, the clinic has outgrown the leased space at Franciscan Point, Kay said. •
