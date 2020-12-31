On March 6, Indiana became the 20th U.S. state to have a resident test positive for the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19.
Before the end of the month, the state’s economy would be largely shut down to battle an emerging pandemic, with a stay-at-home order giving way to a five-step plan for reopening the economy.
March 6: Gov. Eric Holcomb declares a public health emergency. He would renew the order every 30th day after that.
March 23: Holcomb issues stay-at-home order, with exceptions for essential workers and to address essential needs, effective until April 7.
April 3: Holcomb extends stay-at-home order to April 20.
April 17: The Indiana Department of Workforce Development announces Indiana’s unemployment rate in March was 3.2%. The national rate was 4.4 %.
April 20: Holcomb extends stay-at-home order to May 1.
March 16: The Indiana Gaming Commission orders the closure of casinos.
May 1: Holcomb issues “Back on Track Indiana” plan for reopening Indiana economy. Stage 1 was considered in effect as of March 23 and included the stay-at-home order that halted much economic activity in the state.
May 4: Stage 2 of the “Back on Track” plan takes effect, through May 21. Stage 2 loosened stay-at-home restrictions, and allowed retail businesses and restaurants to open at 50% capacity.
May 18: State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box recommends mask-wearing in public places
May 21: Holcomb issues executive order moving all of the state -- except Lake, Marion and Cass counties -- to stage 3 of the "Back on Track" plan as of May 22. Lake County would move to stage 3 after a 10-day delay. Stage 3 loosened restrictions further, including by allowing gyms to reopen.
May 22: The Indiana Department of Workforce Development announces Indiana’s unemployment rate in April was 16.9%. The national rate was 14.7%.
June 11: Holcomb issues executive order authorizing the entire state to advance to stage 4 of the "Back on Track" plan. Stage 4 loosened restrictions on recreational, cultural and arts institutions, and allowed bars to reopen at 50% capacity.
June 15: Indiana casinos are allowed to reopen.
June 19: The Indiana Department of Workforce Development announces Indiana’s unemployment rate in May was 12.3%. The national rate was 13.3%.
July 3: Holcomb issues executive order moving Indiana to a new stage 4.5 of the five-stage Back on Track reopening plan. The new stage allowed schools to reopen, as well as fairs, conventions and other gatherings to occur, with restrictions.
July 17: The Indiana Department of Workforce Development announces Indiana’s unemployment rate in June was 11.2%. The national rate was 11.1%.
July 23: Holcomb issues executive order directing Indiana residents to wear face coverings in all public spaces where it's not possible to maintain six feet of social distancing.
July 30: Holcomb issues executive order extending stage 4.5 of the “Back on Track” plan four weeks.
Aug. 21: The Indiana Department of Workforce Development announces Indiana’s unemployment rate in July was 7.8%. The national rate was 10.2%.
Sept. 18: The Indiana Department of Workforce Development announces Indiana’s unemployment rate in August was 6.4%. The national rate was 8.4%.
Sept. 24: Holcomb issues executive order moving state to stage 5 of the “Back on Track” plan as of Sept 26, though a mandate to wear facemasks remains in place. Stage 5 essentially allowed a full reopening of the economy.
Oct. 20: The Indiana Department of Workforce Development announces Indiana’s unemployment rate in August was 6.2%. The national rate was 7.9%.
Oct. 21: Holcomb announces he is deploying members of the Indiana National Guard to nursing homes and other long-term care facilities to help combat the coronavirus.
Nov. 11: Holcomb declares an end to the "Back on Track" plan, urging residents not to take the plans stage 5 to have meant a return to normalcy. The governor urged increased vigilance as the virus surged across the state and country.