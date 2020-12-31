On March 6, Indiana became the 20th U.S. state to have a resident test positive for the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19.

Before the end of the month, the state’s economy would be largely shut down to battle an emerging pandemic, with a stay-at-home order giving way to a five-step plan for reopening the economy.

March 6: Gov. Eric Holcomb declares a public health emergency. He would renew the order every 30th day after that.

March 23: Holcomb issues stay-at-home order, with exceptions for essential workers and to address essential needs, effective until April 7.

April 3: Holcomb extends stay-at-home order to April 20.

April 17: The Indiana Department of Workforce Development announces Indiana’s unemployment rate in March was 3.2%. The national rate was 4.4 %.

April 20: Holcomb extends stay-at-home order to May 1.

March 16: The Indiana Gaming Commission orders the closure of casinos.