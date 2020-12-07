The year 2020 will be remembered as a watershed year for the South Shore Line. Challenges that included a coronavirus-related drop in ridership, with a federal infusion of funds to counter that, were shadowed a year in which progress made on the commuter railroad’s expansion projects aimed for a future beyond pandemic.
Springtime shut-downs in Indiana and Illinois prompted a drop of more than 90% in South Shore Line ridership. By autumn, ridership had returned to about 20%, and the federal government’s CARES Act award of $73 million offered operational support through the crisis.
And by late autumn, a series of local and federal actions had brought the long-sought West Lake Corridor, the southward commuter rail extension through Hammond and Munster, to groundbreaking. And signs pointed to a similar outcome this year or early next for the Double Track modernization of the existing line.
Groundwork
The goal of extending the South Shore dates at least to the 1980s, but was moved toward action seven years ago, when, at the annual One Region luncheon in September, U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky called on local governments and the Indiana General Assembly to find sources of funding for the project. In subsequent years:
2014-2015
Lake County and 15 of its municipalities pledge a portion of their income tax revenue, for a period of 30 years, to the West Lake Corridor. Hammond would add its commitment in 2017.
Gov. Mike Pence signs two bills impacting the West Lake Corridor: House Enrolled Act 1398, which requires the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority to engage in projects building the Region's transportation, transit and lakeshore infrastructure, and House Enrolled Act 1001, which provides the RDA $6 million a year for 30 years to help pay for the West Lake Corridor project.
2016
The Federal Transit Administration approves the West Lake Corridor's entry into the project development phase of the Capital Investment Grant program, the first phase on the path to a New Starts public transportation grant.
The RDA publishes an update to its Comprehensive Strategic Plan detailing the potential economic impact of West Lake, as well as the South Shore's double-tracking project.
NICTD and the FTA post the draft Environmental Impact Statement for the West Lake Corridor. The document provides details of the project's potential impact on the natural and social environment.
2017
Gov. Eric Holcomb signs House Enrolled Act 1144, providing for the formation of transit development districts around current and future South Shore stations. The bill provides that incremental increases in property and income taxes within the districts will go to an RDA-managed fund to help promote development around the stations.
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao visits the South Bend International Airport at the invitation of U.S. Sen. Todd Young to discuss the West Lake Corridor and double-tracking projects with NICTD and RDA leaders. Governor Eric Holcomb and U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky are also in attendance.
2018
The FTA publishes the Final Environmental Impact Statement and Record of Decision for the West Lake Corridor project, completing the project's environmental study.
NICTD, the RDA, the Indiana Finance Authority and the State Budget Committee approve a finance plan and governance agreement for the West Lake Corridor, locking in the state and local financing and detailing the responsibilities of each party involved in the project.
NICTD formally requests the West Lake Corridor's advancement to the engineering phase of the FTA's Capital Investment Grant program, the final step before negotiating a full-funding grant agreement.
2019
The West Lake Corridor receives a "medium high" rating from the FTA, the second highest rating on a five-level scale. Projects are required to earn at least a "medium" rating to advance in the grant process.
Gov. Eric Holcomb signs into law a state budget that includes up to $205 million in additional state funding for the South Shore's capital projects, including the West Lake Corridor.
The FTA advances the West Lake Corridor project to the engineering phase of the Capital Investment Grant program, the final phase before negotiation of a full-funding grant agreement.
Groundbreaking
This year began with the NICTD Board of Trustees in January authorizing railroad management to enter into negotiations with a joint venture of Chicago-based companies F.H. Paschen and Ragnar Benson to complete design work and undertake construction of the West Lake Corridor.
Then, in May, the FTA announced a $100 million advance on the New Starts grant that would pay about 38% of the cost of the West Lake Corridor. In July, NICTD approved an agreement with F.H. Paschen and Ragnar Benson to pay the companies $555 million to complete the project.
Finally, the FTA, NICTD, state of Indiana and Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority entered into a full-funding grant agreement in October formalizing the New Starts grant of approximately $355 million to the $945 million West Lake Corridor project.
The groundbreaking ceremony, at the site of a future Munster station at its border with Dyer, was a COVID-era celebration of limited attendance, masks and social distancing. Officials involved in the project marked the occasion with silver shovels and celebratory statements.
Gov. Eric Holcomb: “This vision wasn’t just rhetoric. It’s reality. This is one of those ‘all aboard’ moments.”
NICTD President Michael Noland: “Today is an historic day for this railroad, 30 years in the making.”
RDA President and CEO Bill Hanna: “This is the most significant investment we’ve made in ourselves in decades.”
Federal officials sent statements via video from Washington.
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao: “This West Lake Corridor project demonstrates what happens when local, state and federal entities work together to leverage each other’s resources.”
U.S. Sen. Todd Young: “I’m extremely proud of what this commuter rail project will mean for Indiana and I look forward to seeing this significant investment, job creation and economic impact in the coming months.”
U.S. Sen. Mike Braun: “I look forward to the completion of this transformative addition to a vibrant corner of our great state.”
U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky: "This is an important moment in the history of Northwest Indiana. Let it not pass without a commitment to do more.” •
