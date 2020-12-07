The year 2020 will be remembered as a watershed year for the South Shore Line. Challenges that included a coronavirus-related drop in ridership, with a federal infusion of funds to counter that, were shadowed a year in which progress made on the commuter railroad’s expansion projects aimed for a future beyond pandemic.

Springtime shut-downs in Indiana and Illinois prompted a drop of more than 90% in South Shore Line ridership. By autumn, ridership had returned to about 20%, and the federal government’s CARES Act award of $73 million offered operational support through the crisis.

And by late autumn, a series of local and federal actions had brought the long-sought West Lake Corridor, the southward commuter rail extension through Hammond and Munster, to groundbreaking. And signs pointed to a similar outcome this year or early next for the Double Track modernization of the existing line.

Groundwork

The goal of extending the South Shore dates at least to the 1980s, but was moved toward action seven years ago, when, at the annual One Region luncheon in September, U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky called on local governments and the Indiana General Assembly to find sources of funding for the project. In subsequent years:

2014-2015