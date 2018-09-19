Serving meals at educational facilities isn't simple.
It requires effort to plan and prepare food that's nutritious and meets the many guidelines that are in place.
The Indiana School Nutrition Association is there to provide guidance and support in food service provided to students.
“The mission of the Indiana School Nutrition Association is to provide education, programs and services for members which promote quality child nutrition,” according the organization's website.
The association includes more than 1,500 nutritional professionals from across the state.
“It's a wonderful organization,” said Christine Clarahan, director of Food and Nutrition Services at the School City of Hammond.
Members in the Indiana School Nutrition Association are separated into several regions, said Clarahan, assistant Professional Development Chairwoman on the Executive Committee of the Indiana School Nutrition Association.
The first region of the association includes schools from Lake, Porter and LaPorte Counties.
Clarahan said most, if not all, schools in the three counties, have been involved in the organization, which offers fresh tips for school food services through seminars, regional workshops and an annual conference.
Clarahan said the workshops occur in the spring and fall.
The most recent spring workshop for the association's first region was hosted by the School City of Hammond, and Clarahan said more than 150 people representing schools from the three-county area participated.
The fall workshop, Sept. 18 in Merrillville, offered 39 customer service tips for school nutrition programs.
Topics included identifying allergens and other ingredients in special diets in menu items and safely handling the food. Methods of effectively communicating with customers in a variety of situations also was covered.
For ongoing guidance the Indiana School Nutrition Association's quarterly publication, “Food For Thought,” gives members information about events and a variety of topics.
The organization also advocates on behalf of food service departments at educational facilities, Clarahan said, working with state and federal legislators to help bring law changes that can assist in serving meals to students.
For example, Clarahan said food waste associated with milk had been a problem in schools.
She said past regulations required that flavored milk provided in schools had to be skim or fat free. But students didn't like that milk because it tasted watery, and they often threw it away.
“There are so many great nutrients in milk if you drink it,” Clarahan said.
Starting this year, schools can offer 1 percent flavored milk.
Clarahan said it might be a small difference, but it can have a big impact.
She said school officials anticipate students will like the taste better than the skim milk, which could significantly reduce food waste.
The Indiana School Nutrition Association also supports three major events recognized by school food service programs across the country, Clarahan said.
They are National School Lunch Week, National School Breakfast Week and School Lunch Hero Day.
To help engage the students, the School City of Hammond has invited police officers, firefighters and members of the military to be guest servers at the events, when special items will be on the menu.
Clarahan said the events have a variety of goals, including promoting proper nutrition and explaining the benefits of eating meals at school.
She said there are some students who skip breakfast for reasons that include busy morning schedules or insufficient food at home.
Whatever the reason, missing breakfast can affect academic performance, Clarahan said.
According to the School Nutrition Association, the parent organization of the Indiana School Nutrition Association, eating breakfast at school can help improve grades, test scores, and classroom behavior by increasing concentration, alertness, comprehension, and memory.
The School Nutrition Association also indicates school lunches can be healthier than meals packed at home because school lunches often contain fewer calories, fat, saturated fat and sugar.