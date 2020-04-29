Insurance agent adds community outreach, charitable giving to his list of services

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ryan Spangler believes that when you do business in a community, you have a responsibility to help make that community a better place. He also believes in paying it forward when you’ve received other people’s kindness and generosity.

The South Holland, Ill., native opened his State Farm Insurance agency in St. John in 2014 and moved there in 2017. As soon as his business opened, he got involved with the St. John Lions Club, where he has served on the board and was treasurer for three years. “I love to stay involved and to help with what they do for the visually impaired and anyone who is in need,” said Spangler. “I’m amazed at how much good the Lions Club has done locally and internationally. It’s pretty impressive.”

One big project he enjoyed being involved with was one where bottle caps were collected to help build Buddy Benches as part of an anti-bullying campaign. “The Buddy Benches were placed at schools as an anti-bullying tool and were meant to identify students that could use a helping hand,” he explained. “We drove a whole box truck of caps down to Evansville, where they melt them down and make them into resin benches. We came back with 12 benches.”