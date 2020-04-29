Insurance agent adds community outreach, charitable giving to his list of services

Ryan Spangler believes that when you do business in a community, you have a responsibility to help make that community a better place. He also believes in paying it forward when you’ve received other people’s kindness and generosity.
The South Holland, Ill., native opened his State Farm Insurance agency in St. John in 2014 and moved there in 2017. As soon as his business opened, he got involved with the St. John Lions Club, where he has served on the board and was treasurer for three years. “I love to stay involved and to help with what they do for the visually impaired and anyone who is in need,” said Spangler. “I’m amazed at how much good the Lions Club has done locally and internationally. It’s pretty impressive.”
One big project he enjoyed being involved with was one where bottle caps were collected to help build Buddy Benches as part of an anti-bullying campaign. “The Buddy Benches were placed at schools as an anti-bullying tool and were meant to identify students that could use a helping hand,” he explained. “We drove a whole box truck of caps down to Evansville, where they melt them down and make them into resin benches. We came back with 12 benches.”
Being a Lion means being part of a group that does so much to help those in need in the community, whether it's veterans, those with visual impairments or kids with life-altering ailments. “They help wherever they can,” he added.
Spangler has also been involved with the St. John-Dyer Chamber of Commerce and served as a board member, then vice president and then president. He puts his resources to work volunteering at events to help raise money for scholarships or offering financial contributions to local causes. “It’s a group of local business folks who help local schools, government and charities in what ever way they can help as a group or as individual businesses,” he said.
At St. John the Evangelist, he is a parishioner and has served on the finance committee. He’s also on the board for the annual summer festival and his agency has been a sponsor of the church’s four major events — the summer festival, Oktoberfest, Spring Fling and St. John Race for Education. His agency has donated to number of other charities and causes, including Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids (NICK) Foundation.
He and his wife have two children: a son, Will, who is 5, and a daughter, Grace, 2. Spangler volunteers as a coach for his son’s Crown Point YMCA basketball team and Crown Point Sparta Dome football team. He’ll also be managing his son’s youth baseball team this year.
“I feel like even if I didn’t have a son playing, I’d still do some coaching because they’re always short on volunteers,” he said. He also remembers playing youth baseball in South Holland and what it meant to have businesses sponsor teams to help pay for uniforms and equipment, so his business sponsors six softball and baseball teams. “Someone did it for me when I was a child in South Holland, so I’m going to do it now.”
Spangler is working on getting his mortgage license to help his insurance clients with home mortgages and car loans.
“I try to be involved as much as possible and lend a helping hand wherever I can, whether it’s personally or professionally,” said Spangler.
