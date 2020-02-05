Jeep gets back into the pickup market with the award-winning Gladiator

Gladiator is Jeep's first foray into the pickup market since the Cherokee-based Comanche was discontinued in 1992.
New for 2020, Gladiator, based on Wrangler, has taken Jeep customers and buff books by storm, culminating in the 2020 North American Truck of the Year award.
“There is tremendous demand for this unique vehicle from our loyal Jeep customers and pickup truck buyers everywhere,” said Kelley Enright, Central Region communications manager for FCA US. “Born from a rich and proud heritage of tough, dependable Jeep trucks, Gladiator combines rugged utility, versatility and functionality resulting in the most capable midsize truck ever.”
“We were confident that the Gladiator would win Truck of the Year,” Steven Isakson, truck and fleet manager at Bosak Motors in Merrillville, said of the acknowledgement by North American automotive journalists. “Based on our own test driving and the responses we get from customers, the machine exceeded the hype, which is quite an accomplishment.”
Bosak is so confident that it has 55 Gladiators at the Merrillville dealership. “We anticipate very brisk sales in the first six months of this year,” Isakson said. “That will only increase with the award and the Chicago Auto Show, where the Gladiator will be front and center.”
Enright confirmed that the Gladiator will be on the test track at the show, along with six additional Jeep models. “We want to provide everyone the opportunity to learn all about Jeep Gladiator, as well as our other popular Jeep models.”
The Jeep Gladiator boasts a multitude of technology, such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and safety features, such as blind-spot monitoring and rear cross path detection, adaptive cruise control and forward collision warning-plus.
All Gladiator models are Trail Rated with a badge indicating that the vehicle is designed to perform in a variety of challenging off-road conditions identified by five key consumer-oriented performance categories: traction, ground clearance, maneuverability, articulation and water fording. Gladiator Rubicon models are equipped with signature red tow hooks; Rock-Trac 4x4 system, featuring a two-speed transfer case with a 4:1 low-range gear ratio; front and rear heavy-duty Dana 44 axles; Tru-Lok electric front- and rear-axle lockers; segment-exclusive electronic sway bar disconnect; cab and bedrock rails; and standard 33-inch Falken Wildpeak All-Terrain off-road tires.
“All three Gladiator models — Sport, Rubicon, Overland — will seat five adults comfortably,” said Isakson. “The Gladiator has a great and comfortable ride, a feature that really impresses drivers. It fits the needs and wants of several demographic groups because it’s a Jeep, a truck, and a four-wheel off-road mountain climber.”
The tops and doors are removable, offering an open-air driving experience. The top is available in a hard or soft covering. Gladiator uses the Jeep design to its advantage.
The target market is based on the definition of fun, not age, demographics. “Regardless of age, Gladiator owners have a young mindset and value their fun, freedom and adventure,” Enright said. “Customers will be looking for a very capable midsize truck, including towing and hauling, so they can take their toys on any adventure.”
“Jeep customers and enthusiasts have been asking for a truck ever since Jeep Comanche sales ended in 1992," added Enright. "With the recent launch of the newest generation of Wrangler being so well received, the timing couldn't be better to expand the Jeep lineup into the growing midsize truck segment.”
Enright noted that Gladiator being named as North American Truck of the Year, Four Wheeler 2020 Pickup Truck of the Year and Car and Driver's 10 Best Cars and Trucks "speaks directly to the Jeep truck's competitiveness in the growing midsize truck segment,” Enright continued. “The Jeep Gladiator builds on a rich tradition of tough, dependable Jeep trucks, offering rugged utility and uncompromising 4x4 performance.”