Jewelry, accessories, sundries and nibbles that are sure to please her

When shopping for the woman in your life, picking the right present can be a challenge.
The good news is, the Region offers many options to make this year’s holidays memorable, and for all gift-giving budgets.
Here are some ideas from local businesses, as well as a few for those who prefer to do all of their holiday shopping from the comfort of their homes.
Personal touch
Personalized jewelry is a huge trend this year, says Christine Martinez of Albert’s Diamond Jewelers in Schererville. In addition to nameplates, earrings and birthstones, Martinez says sterling silver and diamond initial pendants ($99, albertsjewelers.com) offer the opportunity to give a customized gift.
Another option is the layered look by mixing metals with bracelets, rings or necklaces. The Ania Haie brand ($29 and up), in particular, is a popular choice, Martinez said.
At Toluka Paperie + Gifts in Munster, owner Tonya Kauffman offers personalized notecards ($24 and up for a set of 15, tolukapaper.com).
“Stationery never goes out of style,” she said. “I love this as a gift because any gift that is personalized says to the recipient that you planned ahead and put thought into it.”
Brazen Ginger also offers several options to picl the right phrase on a mug or T-shirt ($20 and up, brazenginger.com) that fits your wife, mom or friend. Brazen Ginger focuses on funny, truthful T-shirts such as, “Chaos coordinator” and “I used to be cool.” In other words, it prints what your inner monologue is thinking.
Gifts for good health
Self care, whether it’s in the form of exercise or taking time out for yourself, is an important part of good health.
At Toluka Paperie + Gifts, Kauffman says she has the perfect gifts for the ladies who need some accessories to help with relaxation. Products from the Old Whaling Co. include Sea La Vie body butter ($14.50), bar soap ($7.50) and bath bombs ($7.50).
Candles are also a good way to set the tone, she said. In fact, Thymes Fraiser Fir Candles ($12.50 to $42, tolukapaperie.com) have a cult following at her store, she says, and the scent says Christmas.
“My customers always buy one as a gift and one for themselves,” she said.
For fitness enthusiasts, the Nomader collapsible water bottle is also perfect for those who travel — whether it’s to and from the gym or across the country for work. The bottle ($25, nomander.com) rolls up to easily fit in a gym bag or luggage and comes with a leak-proof cap.
For the connoisseur
Looking for the perfect gift basket for a cigar and wine connoisseur? The perfect combination, Dhiren Shah of Karma Cigar Bar in Merrillville says, is four black cherry cigars, a bottle of wine, a lighter and cutter with a cigar carrying case (approximately $100 in value, karmacigar.com).
For those who enjoy making the perfect alcoholic beverage, Aster & Gray in Valparaiso offers Cocktail Co. mixers ($17 and up, asterandgray.com), with unique flavors like orange clove, cucumber jalapeno and smoked maple sour.
For the foodie
Scrumptious treats and fresh finds always make great gifts.
Anne and Ben Massie, owners of Grounded Earth Farm in Crown Point, offer farm-made jams and jellies ($6 and up, groundedearthfarm.com) and a Local Apple Flight ($15 and up), a gift box of four varieties of locally grown apples to taste and compare.
For those who love fresh produce, the farm also offers a vegetable subscription ($335) for the 2021 summer season that will be available before Christmas.
“It’s a more expensive gift, but a great way to give a season of farm fresh produce to a loved one,” Anne Massie said.
For the baker, an embossed rolling pin ($34.50, embossedco.com) will bring artistry to cookies, pies, pasta and even other mediums such as clay.
Olive oil is a staple in many kitchens, and cooks cab enjoy the award-winning cold pressed organic olive oil Olivia ($7 and up, oliviaevoo.com). In fact, Turkish producer Etkin Enerji won two awards at the 2020 New York International Olive Oil Competition World Olive Oil competition.
Popcorn also makes a great gift, especially if you plan to ship it. Johnson’s Popcorn, which comes in decorative tubs and tins ($26 and up, johnsonspopcorn.com), is perfect for family members, friends and colleagues.
Stocking suffers
Need stocking ideas? After8Handmade in Crown Point has sold more than 9,800 lip balm holder keychains ($6).
“No more losing your ChapStick or finding it ruined in the dryer,” owner Jamie Bruinsma says.
Aldi quarter holder keychains ($6) are another popular find at the shop.
“We Aldi shoppers know the importance of the quarter,” Bruinsma said. “No more relying on the kindness of a stranger to get a cart.”
Fashion jewelry can fit in a stocking or stand on its own, says Diane Gross, who owns EcoChic Boutique with Trish Caruso. The Dyer store has a large selection of fashion jewelry ($18 average, ecochicboutique.us).
“Jewelry is a great gift because there is no size,” Gross said. “It fits everyone.”
Other ideas
EcoChic offers reversible umbrellas ($18), which close inside out to keep you dry. They are also easy to carry and stand up to dry, Gross said.
The boutique also has a large selection of fashion purses, with the most popular a crossbody design ($15) that includes a transparent phone pocket, she said.
Novice and experienced crafters will enjoy the DIY embroidery kits from Aster & Gray ($15 and up).
For moms who are constantly warming up their coffee in the morning, the Ember heated coffee mug ($100, amazon.com) might do the trick. This smart device keeps the last sip is the same temperature as the first. You can also control the temperature using your smartphone.
