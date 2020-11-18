Jewelry, accessories, sundries and nibbles that are sure to please her

When shopping for the woman in your life, picking the right present can be a challenge.

The good news is, the Region offers many options to make this year’s holidays memorable, and for all gift-giving budgets.

Here are some ideas from local businesses, as well as a few for those who prefer to do all of their holiday shopping from the comfort of their homes.

Personal touch

Personalized jewelry is a huge trend this year, says Christine Martinez of Albert’s Diamond Jewelers in Schererville. In addition to nameplates, earrings and birthstones, Martinez says sterling silver and diamond initial pendants ($99, albertsjewelers.com) offer the opportunity to give a customized gift.

Another option is the layered look by mixing metals with bracelets, rings or necklaces. The Ania Haie brand ($29 and up), in particular, is a popular choice, Martinez said.

At Toluka Paperie + Gifts in Munster, owner Tonya Kauffman offers personalized notecards ($24 and up for a set of 15, tolukapaper.com).

“Stationery never goes out of style,” she said. “I love this as a gift because any gift that is personalized says to the recipient that you planned ahead and put thought into it.”