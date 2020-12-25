John Humphrey House offers a snapshot from the late 1800s in all its clapboard glory

Fess up now. Have you ever considered a visit to the historic John Humphrey House in Orland Park?
Take the nickel tour and poke around inside? No? You’re not alone. The residence of Orland Park village father John Humphrey is a limited draw in the best of times. And now COVID-19 has slowed attendance to a trickle.
And that’s a shame.
Because the John Humphrey House is worth a look for local history buffs and for those with an appreciation for unmolested Victorian architecture and furnishings.
The John Humphrey House at 9830 W. 144th Place is what design mavens call four-over-four construction — four rooms up and four rooms down. (Some use the term four square. Same difference.) And it is the second oldest house in Orland Park.
From the street you admire a tidy old two-story clapboard abode from days of yore.
But more than that, the home dating to 1881 claims only one family of owners. The Humphreys never left.
More about that later.
John Humphrey arrived in the area from England around 1848 as a 10-year-old. The Humphrey family farmed a spread near what would become Orland Park. Later, young John spent several years tramping about California, returning to Illinois by the early 1860s to run for the Cook County Board in 1866. He studied for the bar and went on to hold multiple local and state offices. He served terms in the Illinois House of Representatives and State Senate and was mayor of Orland Park from the village’s incorporation in 1892 until his death in 1914.
John built the home in 1881 for his first wife, Amelia, and their six children. Amelia died under mysterious circumstances in 1894 — allegedly from an accidental fall down the service stairs. Mayor Humphrey wasted no time in marrying his personal secretary, Ida, and together they had one child: John Stuart Humphrey born in 1900.
And John Stuart Humphrey kept the Humphrey House until his own passing in 1987.
All original furnishings and fixtures and finishes dating to the late 1800s remain intact. John Stuart was, in fact, a bit of a pack rat, much of which is displayed in the home and in the garage. (He had a special interest in bottles— more than 2,000 of them.)
John Stuart Humphrey never married. He worked in the New York theater for decades, yet always maintained his Orland Park residence and would return for extended visits.
A nonprofit group was established per his wishes to administer the John Humphrey House after his death and open it up to the public for tours and historical study. “There is a small trust fund that takes care of utilities and such,” explains Christine Brooks, vice president of the Orland Park Historical Society. “There have been grants for the Humphrey House and generous donations over the years from our board members and from the public. We are fortunate that the Village of Orland Park cuts the grass for us. The Humphrey House sits on seven buildable lots. We’d need sheep for the grass if they didn’t!”
Brooks and her husband, Carrol, and a group of committed volunteers tackle renovation projects in order of priority. Damage the last several years from massive roof leaks and burst pipes required immediate attention in 2018 and 2019.
“The house had a shake roof,” says Carrol Brooks, “but they were the thinnest darn shakes I’ve ever seen. Filled with holes. Just the worst roofing job. There was ceiling and plaster damage to repair. Raccoons in the rafters. The roof had to be stabilized and replaced.”
And then don’t forget about the Polar Vortex of 2018.
Boiler issues in the Humphrey House caused pipes to freeze and burst. The resulting damage included 12 breaks in different zones and 30,000 gallons of water sloshing behind plaster walls, trickling down to the basement. “There was no antifreeze in the system,” says Brooks. “We weren’t aware of that fact. That situation has been corrected. We were lucky to find a plasterer who understood how to work on these old walls and save them. We didn’t want to use drywall for the repairs if at all possible.”
Volunteers moved ahead with other projects in 2020. Carrol Brooks, who calls himself a “jack of all trades” continues with rewiring projects. There are plans for exterior painting and installing new gutters. A fair amount of time was spent digging trenches to guide water away from the home’s foundation.
“I don’t mind doing it,” says Brooks, who retired not long ago from his career as a maintenance mechanic with the Village of Frankfort. “I’m happy to help.”
Diane Grah, current president of the Orland Park Historical Society, appreciates the commitment of volunteers such as Christine and Carrol Brooks.
Already tight public funding has dried up in the pandemic. The Humphrey House relies on volunteers and the community for support. (Indeed, Christine Brooks noted that her daughter paid for three tons of mulch this year).
“Orland Park was a sleepy little farm community when John Humphrey built his home,” notes Grah. “We have what now? About 58,000 people living here today? It’s important for all of us who live here and who love Orland Park to preserve his legacy.”
The John Humphrey House is available for tours between 2-4 p.m. the second Saturday of each month. Tours for groups of 20 or fewer are conducted by appointment. Masks and social distancing are required. To learn more, visit www.orlandhistory.org or call 708-232-3074.