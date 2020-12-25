John Humphrey House offers a snapshot from the late 1800s in all its clapboard glory

Fess up now. Have you ever considered a visit to the historic John Humphrey House in Orland Park?

Take the nickel tour and poke around inside? No? You’re not alone. The residence of Orland Park village father John Humphrey is a limited draw in the best of times. And now COVID-19 has slowed attendance to a trickle.

And that’s a shame.

Because the John Humphrey House is worth a look for local history buffs and for those with an appreciation for unmolested Victorian architecture and furnishings.

The John Humphrey House at 9830 W. 144th Place is what design mavens call four-over-four construction — four rooms up and four rooms down. (Some use the term four square. Same difference.) And it is the second oldest house in Orland Park.

From the street you admire a tidy old two-story clapboard abode from days of yore.

But more than that, the home dating to 1881 claims only one family of owners. The Humphreys never left.

More about that later.