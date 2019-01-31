Here's a peak at some of the vehicles not to miss at this year's Chicago Auto Show, Feb. 8-18 at McCormick Place:
2020 CADILLAC XT6: Looking to get into the three-row crossover game with something nimble, Cadillac has launched the XT6. The mid-size XT6 is spacious and family-friendly and comes with upscale trim and various lighting elements. Seven- and eight-seat layouts offer a second-row bench or two captain's chairs. It's powered by a 3.6-liter, 310-horsepower V-6, with a nine-speed automatic transmission and front- or all-wheel drive.
2019 DODGE CHALLENGER: The Challenger’s old-school roots are obvious: Retro design and minimalist interior. Available with a class-exclusive, all-wheel-drive powertrain for the base V-6, Dodge's pony car offers engines range from a 3.6-liter, 305-hp V-6 to 6.2-liter 717-hp Hemi V-8. Six-speed manual transmissions and eight-speed automatics are available. The Challenger's ride and cabin make it a compelling cruiser, until you unleash the Hellcat.
2019 FORD EXPLORER: Redesigned with several changes, the Explorer is loaded with goodies such as a 3.5-liter, 365-hp twin-turbo EcoBoost V-6 in the all-wheel-drive Sport model. The Sport also includes an infotainment system featuring an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and power-folding third-row seats. The XLT version adds a new Desert Copper appearance package with 20-inch wheels and black exterior and interior treatments. The Limited offers a bespoke appearance upgrade called the Luxury Limited package with 20-inch rims and chrome mirror caps.
2020 FORD MUSTANG SHELBY GT500: The most powerful street-legal Ford ever will generate more than 700 horsepower. A 5.2-liter supercharged V-8 mated with a first-in-its-class seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, the GT500 will do 0-60 mph in less than three seconds and turn the quarter-mile in less than eleven seconds. The all-aluminum V-8 is built by hand, with cylinder heads optimized for maximum airflow, larger forged connecting rods, and internal passages improved for better lubrication and cooling. The dual-clutch transmission can change gears in less than 100 milliseconds.
2019 GENESIS G80-G90: Its road performance is appropriate for a luxury car, fitting for Hyundai's luxury division. The Sport model, with its 3.3-liter, 365-hp twin-turbo V-6 and an adaptive suspension, is all spirit. Both offer a touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto standard, and they’re some of the most highly rated cars in the class when it comes to safety. The 3.8 Sport package adds copper-colored exterior and interior trim, special front and rear bumpers, a dark chrome grille, dual exhaust tips, 19-inch wheels, sport pedals, and a sport steering wheel.
2019 INFINITI QX50: Infiniti’s sculpted QX50 boasts a revolutionary powertrain. It’s a 2-liter variable-compression-ratio turbocharged engine is good for 268 hp. Standard features include forward collision warning and options including natural wood interior trim. Quilted leather seats and micro suede trim on the door panels and center console are elegant touches. In the center stack, two touchscreens share the infotainment labor. The upper display is for the navigation system, the lower touchscreen is for apps, audio controls, phone pairing, vehicle settings, and destination entry.
2020 KIA TELLURIDE: The boldly styled Telluride is Kia's biggest crossover, with the three-row model several inches longer than the seven-passenger Sorento. There will be room for eight with a second-row bench seat and seven with the optional captain's chairs. Interior options include leather seats and a 10.3-inch touchscreen. Under the hood, there is a 3.8-liter V-6 that pumps out 291 hp and 262 lb.-ft. of torque with an eight-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel drive is optional.
2019 LEXUS RC F: The Lexus RC F is the performance version of the RC. The styling is bold, with a domed hood, deeper grille, novel fascia, flared fenders, and ample cooling ducts. The suspension is tuned for handling with wide 19-inch wheels. Under the hood, there’s a 5-liter, 467-hp V-8 mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters.
2019 SUBARU ASCENT: Riding on the company’s modular Global Platform, Ascent is Subaru's largest vehicle at 196 inches long, 71 inches tall, and 76 inches wide. Ascent fits squarely into the three-row crossover marker with its sizable footprint and room for seven or eight passengers. Add 5,000 pounds of towing capacity and fuel economy topping out at 27 mpg city/21 highway, it’s versatile and family-friendly.