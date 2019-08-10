Got kids? In Crown Point, those wanting to kick back and enjoy a few of their favorite brews don’t have to worry about a babysitter, as two local establishments have found a family friendly solution.
Off Square Brewing, at 11000 Delaware Pkwy., allows children in the taproom until 9 p.m. After that, it’s 21 and older.
Rod MacKenzie, manager/sales representative, said this policy has been in effect since the day owners Phil Logan and Dave Hellwege opened the brewery in June 2017.
“While the brewery doesn’t have anything specific for kids, we do offer menu items that appeal to them and make a kids-size pizza that is not specifically listed on the menu,” MacKenzie explained.
MacKenzie added that the policy has been successful.
“We want to give the craft beer drinking parents the freedom and ability to bring their kids with them so that they can enjoy great beer and pair it with great food.”
Off Square Brewing offers eclectic beers, from those with crisp and clean flavors to complex tastes. Owners Logan and Hellwege have been home brewing craft beers for almost four decades combined. They started out on a 5-gallon system but have upgraded to a one-barrel process, and their beers have won many awards in local competitions.
Hellwege has combined his degree in biochemistry with his passion for craft beer and has developed more than 35 of his own brews in all beer styles. Active in the local craft beer scene, he’s been an active member of the Northwest Indiana Brewing Society since its inception and recently recognized as Club of the Year in Indiana.
Logan has 17 years of home brewing experience and his background as a construction superintendent, his knowledge of the area and relationships with tradespeople helped make Off Square’s building a reality.
In addition to allowing children in the taproom before 9 p.m., the patio at Off Square Brewing is dog friendly.
At Crown Brewing 211 S. East St., the situation is a bit different. According to bartender Andrew Skorupa, the brewery is attached to Carriage Court Pizza, a family restaurant.
“Children are definitely allowed at Carriage Court Pizza,” noted Skorupa. “They serve the same food and beer in both places, so parents can enjoy our beers at Carriage Court while they dine with their kids.”
Crown Brewing was founded in 2008 by Tim Walsh and Dave Bryan of Crown Point. Wanting to bring great craft beer home, they bought the Crown Brewing name that had belonged to a large, regional brewery that closed in 1916.